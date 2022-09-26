GigaOm names Keeper Enterprise Password Management a Leader and Privileged Access Management an Outperformer

Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust, zero-knowledge and FedRAMP Authorized cybersecurity software, today announced that analyst firm GigaOm has recognized the company as an Enterprise Password Management Leader in its recent report: the GigaOm Radar Report for Password Management.

The GigaOm Radar weighs each vendor's execution, roadmap, and ability to innovate. The closer to the center a solution sits, the better its execution and value, with top performers occupying the inner Leaders circle. GigaOm's assessment highlighted Keeper's range of Enterprise Password Management products, including Keeper Password Manager, Keeper Secrets Manager, KeeperChat and Keeper Connection Manager.

"A standout feature of Keeper's solution is password change notifications, which can use tools like Slack, SIEM systems and Microsoft Teams to keep IT aware of who is changing passwords," Password Management report author Don MacVittie, research analyst, GigaOm, said. "If there has been suspicious activity on an account and password change notifications flow, this capability might allow IT the extra time required to lock the account out before an attacker can do serious damage."

"We are honoured to be acknowledged for our innovation and vision in developing cutting-edge, modern cybersecurity solutions," said Darren Guccione, CEO of Keeper Security. "This recognition further solidifies Keeper's front-running status in password management and the cybersecurity industry as a whole."

Enterprise Password Management

The GigaOm Radar for Password Management places Keeper as a Leader within the Platform Play and Innovation quadrant. Platform Play, in part, displays a commitment to a comprehensive feature set, and Innovation highlights technical innovation, among other qualities. The report highlights that "Keeper Security is a Leader in the space at this time, and its product offerings, along with improvements in the works, should be seen as a blueprint for other vendors to follow to move toward the Leader circle."

Keeper Secrets Manager is a fully managed, cloud-based, zero-knowledge platform for securing infrastructure secrets such as API keys, database passwords, access keys, certificates and any type of confidential data. According to the GigaOm Radar Report for Password Management, "Keeper Secrets Manager is a standout solution in the market. If there's a large need for infrastructure passwords, cloud secrets, and SSL certifications available to code but not stored in code, Keeper is a great choice. The options for password and MFA capabilities mean that enterprises can choose to implement what makes the most sense for their needs."

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their credentials, secrets, connections and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce the risks of identity security-related cyberattacks, while gaining visibility and control. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security cloud services trusted by millions of people and thousands of organizations for password management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote infrastructure access and encrypted messaging.

Keeper's products are the highest-rated in the industry across G2, Trustpilot, PCMag and U.S. News World Report. For the last several years, Keeper has received several InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine for its cybersecurity enterprise software. Keeper is SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified, FIPS 140-2 validated and FedRAMP Authorized. Keeper is backed by Insight Partners, a leading venture capital and private equity firm with $90b AUM.

