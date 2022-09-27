DJ REA Finance B.V.: Half yearly results

REA Finance B.V., Amsterdam

HALF YEARLY REPORT 2022

Management presents herewith to the shareholder the half yearly report and condensed accounts of REA Finance B.V. (the "Company") for the six month period ended 30 June 2022.

General

The Company is a private company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and acts as a finance company. The immediate parent and ultimate holding company is R.E.A. Holdings Plc ("REAH"), located in London, United Kingdom.

These condensed accounts have been prepared in pounds sterling ("GBP") instead of euros since the majority of the transactions within the Company occur in pounds sterling, which is the Company's functional currency.

Management of the Company resides with the management board, Apex Financial Services B.V., a corporate director. The Company has no employees. The Company relies on the policies and procedures of REAH as respects governance and risk. The audit committee of REAH supervises the Company pursuant to the terms of reference of the audit committee and reports to the management and board of REAH as respects risks and internal controls. Responsibility for environmental, social and corporate governance matters for the group and its subsidiaries, including the Company, resides with the management and board of REAH.

Overview of activities

The Company issues sterling notes and uses the proceeds to issue loans to its parent company, REAH, on the same terms as the sterling notes save for a margin on the rate of interest. The Company receives all of its income from REAH through intercompany financing of its foreign subsidiaries. The REAH group is principally engaged in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia and in the production and sale of crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO").

At 1 January 2022, the Company had outstanding: GBP30,852,000 nominal of sterling notes (amortised cost GBP31,753,177) bearing interest at 8.75 per cent and repayable on 31 August 2025; and a loan of GBP31,327,000 to REAH (amortised cost GBP32,220,069) bearing interest at 9.007 per cent repayable to the Company on 20 August 2025.

During the period under review the Company received interest on the loan from the Company to REAH and

paid interest to the noteholders of the sterling notes.

GBP39,102 was charged in the profit and loss account in the period in respect of the premium payable on the sterling notes, which premium now totals GBP940,280. GBP39,889 was credited in the profit and loss account in the period in respect of the premium on the loan, which premium now totals GBP932,957.

At 30 June 2022, the Company had outstanding: GBP30,852,000 nominal of sterling notes (amortised cost GBP31,792,280) bearing interest at 8.75 per cent and repayable on 31 August 2025; and the loan of GBP31,327,000 to REAH (amortised cost GBP32,259,957) bearing interest at 9.007 per cent repayable to the Company on 20 August 2025.

Results

The net asset value of the Company as at 30 June 2022 amounts to GBP1,175,489 (31 December 2021: GBP1,130,097; 30 June 2021: GBP1,087,539). The net result for the six month period ended 30 June 2022 is a profit of GBP45,391 (31 December 2021: GBP83,013; 30 June 2021: GBP40,455).

Principal risks and uncertainties

The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company relate to the due performance by REAH of its obligations under the loan agreement with the Company. Any shortfall in performance would impact negatively on the Company's ability to meet its obligations to the holders of the sterling notes. The exposure of the Company towards the noteholders in the event of any shortfall in the collection of the loan to REAH is limited by:

-- the guarantee given by REAH and R.E.A. Services Limited ("REAS"), a subsidiary company of REAHincorporated in the United Kingdom, in favour of the noteholders; and

-- the Limited Recourse Agreement (the "LRA") dated 29 November 2010 made between the Company, REAH andREAS.

Payment of the principal, premium and interest by the Company in respect of the sterling notes is irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by REAH (the "guarantor") and REAS (the "co-guarantor"). The full terms of the guarantee are set out in the trust deed constituting the sterling notes.

The LRA reflects the intention of the parties thereto that the Company, in relation to its financing activities, should (i) meet the minimum risk requirements of article 8c, paragraph 2, of the Dutch Corporate Income Tax Act and (ii) not be exposed to risk in excess of the Minimum Risk Amount ("MRA"). For these purposes the MRA is 1 per cent of the aggregate amounts outstanding under the loan agreement between the Company and REAH. As respects (i) above, the Company's capital and reserves as at 31 December 2021 and 2020 complied with the minimum risk requirements of article 8c, paragraph 2, of the Dutch Corporate Income Tax Act. In addition, pursuant to the LRA, REAH and REAS limited their rights of recourse to the Company in respect of any calls upon their guarantee of the sterling notes.

Going concern and other risks

Management has made a considered assessment of going concern of the Company, including in-depth reviews of group projections and detailed cashflow forecasts.

The Company's income is mainly derived from the group plantation companies in Indonesia and is therefore materially dependent upon selling prices for CPO and CPKO over which it has no control. In 2022 the group has also received significant loan repayments from a coal concession holding company.

With recovering prices and higher crops, stronger cash generation can be expected from the agricultural operations, notwithstanding the significant inflationary pressures, particularly as respects fertiliser and fuel. With the expectation that loan repayments by the stone and coal concession holding companies will continue, the group believes that cash available should be sufficient to meet the debt repayments falling due in the period to 30 June 2023.

Having regard to the foregoing, the directors expect that, based on the group's forecasts and projections (taking into account reasonable possible changes in trading performance and other uncertainties) and having regard to the group's cash position and available borrowings, the group and therefore Company should be able to operate for at least 12 months from the date of approval of the financial statements.

Further details of risks and uncertainties were set out on pages 5 to 8 of the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report"), a copy of which is available on REAH's website at www.rea.co.uk.

To date there has been no subsequent change in the principal risks and uncertainties facing the business, or in the arrangements designed to limit the extent of the principal risks.

Further information regarding the principal risks and uncertainties as respects the REAH group are set out on page 38-44 of the REAH annual report and accounts 2021.

Related parties

There has been no change to related parties since 31 December 2021.

Statement of directors' responsibilities

The sole director of the Company is Apex Financial Services B.V. The director confirms that this set of condensed accounts has been prepared in accordance with Dutch Generally Accepted Accounting Principles as applicable to interim reports, and that the interim management report herein includes a fair review of the information required by the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, paragraph DTR 4.2.7.

Amstelveen, 26 September 2022

Apex Financial Services B.V. Balance Sheet as of 30 June 2022

30 June 2022 30 June 2021 31 December 2021 Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 ASSETS Fixed assets Financial fixed assets Loan to parent company 1 32,260 32,181 32,220 32,260 32,181 32,220 Current assets Receivables Receivable from parent company 639 600 587 Prepayments 15 15 - Taxes - 7 - 654 622 587 Cash 64 70 85 Total assets 32,978 32,873 32,892 SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Shareholder's equity 3 Issued share capital 15 15 15 Share premium reserve 475 475 475 Other reserves 640 557 640 Unappropriated results 45 40 - 1,175 1,087 1,130 Long term liabilities Other debts - sterling notes 2 31,792 31,715 31,753 Current liabilities Accounts payable 2 11 1 Taxes 6 - 5 Accrued liabilities 3 60 3

