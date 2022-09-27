Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.09.2022
WKN: 531350 ISIN: DE0005313506 Ticker-Symbol: EKT 
Xetra
27.09.22
09:51 Uhr
87,10 Euro
+8,70
+11,10 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERGIEKONTOR AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERGIEKONTOR AG 5-Tage-Chart
ENERGIEKONTOR
ENERGIEKONTOR AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENERGIEKONTOR AG87,10+11,10 %
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP55,50-0,89 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.