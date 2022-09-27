Santo Mining Corporation: SANP Contracted to Develop AGUA Coin

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / Santo Mining Corp., d.b.a. Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK:SANP) today announces, it has been contracted to develop a crypto currency called AGUA. AGUA will be a stable coin tied to water rights; these water rights will be pegged to AGUA at $0.30 a coin to 1 litter of water. The company will be collecting weather telemetry, via weather sensors in each reservoir of fresh water and using an in-house analytics system, the data of water volume will be upload to the blockchain, then the AGUA smart contract will automatically burn or mint coins to maintain the stability of price per liters.

Frank Yglesias CEO of SANTO stated; "We are stoked to be able to create a smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain that is pegged to water reserve rights, besides collecting telemetry of water volume, we will be able to collect PH and H2O. This data will be shared with local governmental agencies. As we develop this smart contract we will be sharing our development with our shareholder community."

ABOUT AGUA:

We are a humanitarian organization dedicated to creating equitable opportunities through the provision of clean water, access to quality education and humanitarian support, all powered by a water-based stable currency.

ABOUT SANTO:

Santo Mining Corp, a Wyoming corporation and its wholly owned subsidiaries (together referred to as "SANTO" or "the Company") is an operator of crypto automated teller machines (ATMs) for purposes of selling and buying crypto assets in Latin America and the Caribbean, also SANTO has developed a franchising crypto ATM storefront concept for Latin America and the Caribbean. Our Products Our "SANTO ATM" 2-Way BTM is our most popular model; easy to configure, easy to operate. This two-way (buy and sell cryptocurrency) class A industrial kiosk paired with our cutting-edge "SANTO PAY" software is the superior product on the market. Global Crypto ATM Market The Crypto ATM market was valued at USD $ 7.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD $642 million at a CAGR of 56.9% in the forecasted period from 2020-2027.

