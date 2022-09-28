Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 28-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

28 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 27 September 2022 it purchased a total of 188,519 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 139,599 48,920 GBP0.7990 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8590 GBP0.7670 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8788 GBP0.7842

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 692,398,643 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,327 0.8900 XDUB 08:14:58 00026872289TRDU1 1,881 0.8900 XDUB 08:27:50 00026872438TRDU1 521 0.8900 XDUB 08:27:50 00026872437TRDU1 626 0.8900 XDUB 08:33:27 00026872502TRDU1 2,294 0.8960 XDUB 08:38:20 00026872549TRDU1 2,083 0.8940 XDUB 08:46:12 00026872627TRDU1 2,227 0.8980 XDUB 08:55:53 00026872793TRDU1 2,412 0.9000 XDUB 09:02:37 00026872876TRDU1 4,343 0.8970 XDUB 09:06:34 00026872915TRDU1 2,048 0.8970 XDUB 09:06:34 00026872916TRDU1 3,967 0.8880 XDUB 09:37:13 00026873251TRDU1 758 0.8880 XDUB 09:37:13 00026873250TRDU1 2,071 0.8870 XDUB 10:01:32 00026873531TRDU1 2,222 0.8830 XDUB 10:11:12 00026873641TRDU1 6,412 0.8800 XDUB 10:17:12 00026873705TRDU1 4,355 0.8830 XDUB 11:09:49 00026874253TRDU1 1,219 0.8840 XDUB 11:09:49 00026874251TRDU1 3,711 0.8840 XDUB 11:09:49 00026874252TRDU1 1,692 0.8870 XDUB 11:44:42 00026874575TRDU1 1,000 0.8850 XDUB 11:47:39 00026874650TRDU1 1,000 0.8850 XDUB 11:47:39 00026874651TRDU1 1,538 0.8850 XDUB 11:47:39 00026874652TRDU1 1,000 0.8850 XDUB 11:47:39 00026874653TRDU1 2,023 0.8850 XDUB 11:47:39 00026874654TRDU1 433 0.8820 XDUB 12:48:48 00026874926TRDU1 5,832 0.8820 XDUB 12:57:49 00026874963TRDU1 447 0.8820 XDUB 12:57:49 00026874962TRDU1 1,393 0.8830 XDUB 13:13:31 00026875027TRDU1 4,206 0.8830 XDUB 13:22:51 00026875059TRDU1 2,184 0.8830 XDUB 13:28:37 00026875093TRDU1 768 0.8820 XDUB 13:37:48 00026875134TRDU1 472 0.8820 XDUB 13:37:48 00026875135TRDU1 1,308 0.8820 XDUB 13:42:57 00026875148TRDU1 407 0.8820 XDUB 13:55:59 00026875292TRDU1 1,623 0.8820 XDUB 13:55:59 00026875293TRDU1 2,090 0.8820 XDUB 13:57:56 00026875352TRDU1 2,439 0.8810 XDUB 14:02:25 00026875399TRDU1 2,103 0.8810 XDUB 14:02:25 00026875400TRDU1 2,377 0.8810 XDUB 14:02:25 00026875401TRDU1 2,384 0.8800 XDUB 14:22:00 00026875482TRDU1 100 0.8800 XDUB 14:30:53 00026875591TRDU1 2,025 0.8800 XDUB 14:34:19 00026875665TRDU1 2,009 0.8800 XDUB 14:34:19 00026875666TRDU1 2,068 0.8800 XDUB 14:34:19 00026875667TRDU1 2,200 0.8800 XDUB 14:35:44 00026875749TRDU1 2,248 0.8740 XDUB 14:43:13 00026875992TRDU1 1,795 0.8700 XDUB 14:48:15 00026876063TRDU1 2,072 0.8660 XDUB 14:58:42 00026876487TRDU1 851 0.8660 XDUB 15:03:30 00026876801TRDU1 743 0.8660 XDUB 15:03:30 00026876802TRDU1 487 0.8660 XDUB 15:03:30 00026876803TRDU1 2,028 0.8650 XDUB 15:15:31 00026877077TRDU1 1,547 0.8650 XDUB 15:15:43 00026877130TRDU1 2,450 0.8650 XDUB 15:16:20 00026877271TRDU1 301 0.8620 XDUB 15:17:15 00026877325TRDU1 119 0.8620 XDUB 15:17:15 00026877326TRDU1 200 0.8620 XDUB 15:17:15 00026877327TRDU1 930 0.8610 XDUB 15:23:48 00026877466TRDU1 674 0.8610 XDUB 15:23:48 00026877467TRDU1 587 0.8610 XDUB 15:23:48 00026877468TRDU1 2,095 0.8610 XDUB 15:29:02 00026877538TRDU1 1,784 0.8610 XDUB 15:34:15 00026877668TRDU1 1,020 0.8600 XDUB 15:36:46 00026877698TRDU1 2,095 0.8600 XDUB 15:36:46 00026877697TRDU1 1,032 0.8590 XDUB 15:38:35 00026877732TRDU1 1,476 0.8590 XDUB 15:38:35 00026877731TRDU1 880 0.8660 XDUB 15:51:50 00026878140TRDU1 846 0.8680 XDUB 15:53:55 00026878192TRDU1 620 0.8680 XDUB 15:53:55 00026878193TRDU1 846 0.8680 XDUB 15:56:40 00026878219TRDU1 1,428 0.8680 XDUB 15:56:40 00026878220TRDU1 904 0.8660 XDUB 16:01:42 00026878296TRDU1 1,038 0.8660 XDUB 16:02:18 00026878302TRDU1 1,393 0.8660 XDUB 16:02:18 00026878301TRDU1 2,109 0.8680 XDUB 16:07:03 00026878335TRDU1 803 0.8680 XDUB 16:09:42 00026878378TRDU1 1,475 0.8680 XDUB 16:09:42 00026878379TRDU1 949 0.8680 XDUB 16:12:03 00026878392TRDU1 1,151 0.8680 XDUB 16:12:03 00026878393TRDU1 62 0.8680 XDUB 16:12:03 00026878394TRDU1 814 0.8680 XDUB 16:14:32 00026878434TRDU1 241 0.8680 XDUB 16:15:19 00026878445TRDU1 1,509 0.8680 XDUB 16:15:19 00026878443TRDU1 422 0.8680 XDUB 16:15:19 00026878444TRDU1 1,313 0.8670 XDUB 16:17:39 00026878493TRDU1 818 0.8670 XDUB 16:17:39 00026878494TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

846 0.8670 XDUB 16:17:39 00026878495TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,896 0.7960 XLON 08:14:56 00026872288TRDU1 5,324 0.7990 XLON 09:06:37 00026872917TRDU1 1,349 0.7910 XLON 09:34:02 00026873159TRDU1 1,099 0.7910 XLON 09:34:02 00026873158TRDU1 2,547 0.7860 XLON 10:06:11 00026873573TRDU1 2,760 0.7860 XLON 11:09:49 00026874254TRDU1 1,630 0.7890 XLON 11:47:39 00026874649TRDU1 1,095 0.7890 XLON 11:47:39 00026874648TRDU1 2,726 0.7870 XLON 13:13:31 00026875026TRDU1 2,941 0.7870 XLON 13:14:31 00026875035TRDU1 2,186 0.7870 XLON 13:14:31 00026875034TRDU1 2,434 0.7860 XLON 14:02:26 00026875405TRDU1 254 0.7860 XLON 14:02:26 00026875402TRDU1 2,591 0.7860 XLON 14:35:44 00026875751TRDU1 2,680 0.7860 XLON 14:35:44 00026875750TRDU1 2,337 0.7700 XLON 15:17:15 00026877324TRDU1 1,770 0.7700 XLON 15:17:15 00026877323TRDU1 1,287 0.7700 XLON 15:17:15 00026877322TRDU1 808 0.7670 XLON 15:38:23 00026877726TRDU1 1,650 0.7670 XLON 15:38:35 00026877730TRDU1 121 0.7720 XLON 16:01:43 00026878297TRDU1 27 0.7720 XLON 16:01:56 00026878300TRDU1 2,161 0.7720 XLON 16:01:56 00026878299TRDU1 199 0.7720 XLON 16:01:56 00026878298TRDU1 2,430 0.7750 XLON 16:06:43 00026878332TRDU1 744 0.7730 XLON 16:18:03 00026878503TRDU1 874 0.7730 XLON 16:18:03 00026878502TRDU1

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 190833 EQS News ID: 1451507 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1451507&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)