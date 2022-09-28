Anzeige
Dow Jones News
28.09.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 28-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

28 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 27 September 2022 it purchased a total of 188,519 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           139,599     48,920 
                                    GBP0.7990 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.9000 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8590     GBP0.7670 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8788     GBP0.7842

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 692,398,643 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,327      0.8900        XDUB     08:14:58      00026872289TRDU1 
1,881      0.8900        XDUB     08:27:50      00026872438TRDU1 
521       0.8900        XDUB     08:27:50      00026872437TRDU1 
626       0.8900        XDUB     08:33:27      00026872502TRDU1 
2,294      0.8960        XDUB     08:38:20      00026872549TRDU1 
2,083      0.8940        XDUB     08:46:12      00026872627TRDU1 
2,227      0.8980        XDUB     08:55:53      00026872793TRDU1 
2,412      0.9000        XDUB     09:02:37      00026872876TRDU1 
4,343      0.8970        XDUB     09:06:34      00026872915TRDU1 
2,048      0.8970        XDUB     09:06:34      00026872916TRDU1 
3,967      0.8880        XDUB     09:37:13      00026873251TRDU1 
758       0.8880        XDUB     09:37:13      00026873250TRDU1 
2,071      0.8870        XDUB     10:01:32      00026873531TRDU1 
2,222      0.8830        XDUB     10:11:12      00026873641TRDU1 
6,412      0.8800        XDUB     10:17:12      00026873705TRDU1 
4,355      0.8830        XDUB     11:09:49      00026874253TRDU1 
1,219      0.8840        XDUB     11:09:49      00026874251TRDU1 
3,711      0.8840        XDUB     11:09:49      00026874252TRDU1 
1,692      0.8870        XDUB     11:44:42      00026874575TRDU1 
1,000      0.8850        XDUB     11:47:39      00026874650TRDU1 
1,000      0.8850        XDUB     11:47:39      00026874651TRDU1 
1,538      0.8850        XDUB     11:47:39      00026874652TRDU1 
1,000      0.8850        XDUB     11:47:39      00026874653TRDU1 
2,023      0.8850        XDUB     11:47:39      00026874654TRDU1 
433       0.8820        XDUB     12:48:48      00026874926TRDU1 
5,832      0.8820        XDUB     12:57:49      00026874963TRDU1 
447       0.8820        XDUB     12:57:49      00026874962TRDU1 
1,393      0.8830        XDUB     13:13:31      00026875027TRDU1 
4,206      0.8830        XDUB     13:22:51      00026875059TRDU1 
2,184      0.8830        XDUB     13:28:37      00026875093TRDU1 
768       0.8820        XDUB     13:37:48      00026875134TRDU1 
472       0.8820        XDUB     13:37:48      00026875135TRDU1 
1,308      0.8820        XDUB     13:42:57      00026875148TRDU1 
407       0.8820        XDUB     13:55:59      00026875292TRDU1 
1,623      0.8820        XDUB     13:55:59      00026875293TRDU1 
2,090      0.8820        XDUB     13:57:56      00026875352TRDU1 
2,439      0.8810        XDUB     14:02:25      00026875399TRDU1 
2,103      0.8810        XDUB     14:02:25      00026875400TRDU1 
2,377      0.8810        XDUB     14:02:25      00026875401TRDU1 
2,384      0.8800        XDUB     14:22:00      00026875482TRDU1 
100       0.8800        XDUB     14:30:53      00026875591TRDU1 
2,025      0.8800        XDUB     14:34:19      00026875665TRDU1 
2,009      0.8800        XDUB     14:34:19      00026875666TRDU1 
2,068      0.8800        XDUB     14:34:19      00026875667TRDU1 
2,200      0.8800        XDUB     14:35:44      00026875749TRDU1 
2,248      0.8740        XDUB     14:43:13      00026875992TRDU1 
1,795      0.8700        XDUB     14:48:15      00026876063TRDU1 
2,072      0.8660        XDUB     14:58:42      00026876487TRDU1 
851       0.8660        XDUB     15:03:30      00026876801TRDU1 
743       0.8660        XDUB     15:03:30      00026876802TRDU1 
487       0.8660        XDUB     15:03:30      00026876803TRDU1 
2,028      0.8650        XDUB     15:15:31      00026877077TRDU1 
1,547      0.8650        XDUB     15:15:43      00026877130TRDU1 
2,450      0.8650        XDUB     15:16:20      00026877271TRDU1 
301       0.8620        XDUB     15:17:15      00026877325TRDU1 
119       0.8620        XDUB     15:17:15      00026877326TRDU1 
200       0.8620        XDUB     15:17:15      00026877327TRDU1 
930       0.8610        XDUB     15:23:48      00026877466TRDU1 
674       0.8610        XDUB     15:23:48      00026877467TRDU1 
587       0.8610        XDUB     15:23:48      00026877468TRDU1 
2,095      0.8610        XDUB     15:29:02      00026877538TRDU1 
1,784      0.8610        XDUB     15:34:15      00026877668TRDU1 
1,020      0.8600        XDUB     15:36:46      00026877698TRDU1 
2,095      0.8600        XDUB     15:36:46      00026877697TRDU1 
1,032      0.8590        XDUB     15:38:35      00026877732TRDU1 
1,476      0.8590        XDUB     15:38:35      00026877731TRDU1 
880       0.8660        XDUB     15:51:50      00026878140TRDU1 
846       0.8680        XDUB     15:53:55      00026878192TRDU1 
620       0.8680        XDUB     15:53:55      00026878193TRDU1 
846       0.8680        XDUB     15:56:40      00026878219TRDU1 
1,428      0.8680        XDUB     15:56:40      00026878220TRDU1 
904       0.8660        XDUB     16:01:42      00026878296TRDU1 
1,038      0.8660        XDUB     16:02:18      00026878302TRDU1 
1,393      0.8660        XDUB     16:02:18      00026878301TRDU1 
2,109      0.8680        XDUB     16:07:03      00026878335TRDU1 
803       0.8680        XDUB     16:09:42      00026878378TRDU1 
1,475      0.8680        XDUB     16:09:42      00026878379TRDU1 
949       0.8680        XDUB     16:12:03      00026878392TRDU1 
1,151      0.8680        XDUB     16:12:03      00026878393TRDU1 
62        0.8680        XDUB     16:12:03      00026878394TRDU1 
814       0.8680        XDUB     16:14:32      00026878434TRDU1 
241       0.8680        XDUB     16:15:19      00026878445TRDU1 
1,509      0.8680        XDUB     16:15:19      00026878443TRDU1 
422       0.8680        XDUB     16:15:19      00026878444TRDU1 
1,313      0.8670        XDUB     16:17:39      00026878493TRDU1 
818       0.8670        XDUB     16:17:39      00026878494TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

846       0.8670        XDUB     16:17:39      00026878495TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,896      0.7960        XLON     08:14:56      00026872288TRDU1 
5,324      0.7990        XLON     09:06:37      00026872917TRDU1 
1,349      0.7910        XLON     09:34:02      00026873159TRDU1 
1,099      0.7910        XLON     09:34:02      00026873158TRDU1 
2,547      0.7860        XLON     10:06:11      00026873573TRDU1 
2,760      0.7860        XLON     11:09:49      00026874254TRDU1 
1,630      0.7890        XLON     11:47:39      00026874649TRDU1 
1,095      0.7890        XLON     11:47:39      00026874648TRDU1 
2,726      0.7870        XLON     13:13:31      00026875026TRDU1 
2,941      0.7870        XLON     13:14:31      00026875035TRDU1 
2,186      0.7870        XLON     13:14:31      00026875034TRDU1 
2,434      0.7860        XLON     14:02:26      00026875405TRDU1 
254       0.7860        XLON     14:02:26      00026875402TRDU1 
2,591      0.7860        XLON     14:35:44      00026875751TRDU1 
2,680      0.7860        XLON     14:35:44      00026875750TRDU1 
2,337      0.7700        XLON     15:17:15      00026877324TRDU1 
1,770      0.7700        XLON     15:17:15      00026877323TRDU1 
1,287      0.7700        XLON     15:17:15      00026877322TRDU1 
808       0.7670        XLON     15:38:23      00026877726TRDU1 
1,650      0.7670        XLON     15:38:35      00026877730TRDU1 
121       0.7720        XLON     16:01:43      00026878297TRDU1 
27        0.7720        XLON     16:01:56      00026878300TRDU1 
2,161      0.7720        XLON     16:01:56      00026878299TRDU1 
199       0.7720        XLON     16:01:56      00026878298TRDU1 
2,430      0.7750        XLON     16:06:43      00026878332TRDU1 
744       0.7730        XLON     16:18:03      00026878503TRDU1 
874       0.7730        XLON     16:18:03      00026878502TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  190833 
EQS News ID:  1451507 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1451507&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

