Aquis Stock Exchange: Application Announcement for admission to the AQSE Growth Market

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: TECC Capital Plc ("Company") (to be renamed EDX Medical Group Plc("EDX")) APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Principle business address: Unit 210-211 Cambridge Science Park, Milton Road, Cambridge, United Kingdom, CB4 0WA Registered office: 201 Temple Chambers, 3-7 Temple Avenue, London, EC4Y 0DT DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Existing (resigning conditional on re-admission) John Edward Taylor (Executive director) Alexander (Sandy) Barblett (Non-executive Chairman) Donald Stewart (Non-executive director) Proposed Professor Sir Christopher Evans (Chief Scientific Officer) Dr Mike Hudson (Chief Executive Officer) Jason Holt (Non-executive Chairman) Trevor Jones (Non-executive director) APPLICANT SECTOR: Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: EDX operates a molecular biology and diagnostics laboratory in Cambridge, UK, from which it performs research & development (R&D), provides Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing and genomic sequencing services, undertakes quality assurance and has established expertise in the design, development, validation and sourcing of Lateral Flow Tests (LFTs) on a commercial scale. Key tests performed in this laboratory have been audited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) and accredited to ISO 15189. From this foundation, EDX intends to further invent, in-licence, develop, protect and validate proprietary products and technologies primarily focussed beyond Covid, providing globally-relevant healthcare diagnostic solutions that are digitally robust, secure, accessible and trusted by both consumers and healthcare professionals. The Proposed Directors believe that EDX will deliver cost-effective and reliable solutions to businesses, governments, health professionals and individuals in the UK, Europe and selected international markets determined by its business partnerships as first priority. Business model EDX is an ambitious pioneer in digital diagnostics intending to grow by organic innovations, acquisition /licensing and strategic collaborations in the public and private sector. EDX is investing to develop and secure a significant early 'bridgehead' in respect of its market position in the UK and Europe based on three pillars: . B2B support services for clinical healthcare providers and pharma diagnostics; . government and public sector disease surveillance programmes; and . privileged sales and distribution in the UK/European pharmacy and primary care sector for a range of 'future-ready' digital diagnostics. EDX is building capabilities to provide future business partners, individuals and their professional advisors with access to a suite of robust and reliable testing solutions for predicting disease risk, confirming diagnosis and monitoring management, providing real-time, secure digital data / reporting. Securing access to potential class-leading screening products and key biotechnologies via strategic partnerships is a key objective for EDX. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Peterhouse Capital Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: Approximately 259,000,000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each on Admission, post fundraising. SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): Circa 28% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Name Pre Post Chris Akers 11.1% 1.3% Monecor (London) Limited 15.8% 1.9% Christopher Evans - 48.5% Mike Hudson - 7.8% Countrywide Developments - 7.8% West Coast Capital Holdings - 6.3%

