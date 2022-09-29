Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.09.2022

WKN: A2QQ50 ISIN: US33835G2057 
Frankfurt
01.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
29.09.2022 | 10:31
Fix Price opens second warehouse in Novosibirsk

DJ Fix Price opens second warehouse in Novosibirsk

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price opens second warehouse in Novosibirsk 29-Sep-2022 / 11:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fix Price opens second warehouse in Novosibirsk

The 23.4 thous. sq. m distribution centre will serve the Company's stores in Kazakhstan 29 September 2022 - Fix Price, the largest variety value retailer in Russia, has reopened its second distribution centre in Novosibirsk in September. The DC is owned by the Company. Earlier, it was suspended after Fix Price signed a lease for and opened a new, larger facility in the city.

The reopened warehouse currently employs ca. 100 people. Within a couple of weeks, about 160 Fix Price stores in Kazakhstan will be supplied from it.

The reopened DC in Novosibirsk brings the number of the Company's DCs to ten. Next year, Fix Price is planning to open a DC in Domodedovo. 

"We continue to keep up the pace of store openings both in Russia and neighbouring countries. This means that we need 
to view logistics as a top priority that requires swift action and ability to keep our finger on the pulse. 
The second warehouse in Novosibirsk will enable us to receive all relevant goods and send them to the region's stores 
in a timely and efficient manner and will help reduce the load on our other DCs. As for the DC that is currently on 
lease in Novosibirsk, it will supply Fix Price stores in Novosibirsk, as well as Russian and Kazakhstan franchisees." 
Oleg Shtainagel, Logistics Director at Fix Price 
About the Company 
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been 
helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed 
product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points. 
As of 30 June 2022, Fix Price operated 5,267 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking 
approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells 
products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of June 2022, the Company operated 8 DCs covering 80 
 Russian regions and 6 other countries. 
In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 
billion, in accordance with IFRS. 
 
 
Contacts 
             Fix Price Investor Relations           Fix Price Media Relations 
             Elena Mironova                  Ekaterina Charushina 
 
             ir@fix-price.com                 echarushina@fix-price.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  191312 
EQS News ID:  1452973 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1452973&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2022 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
