DJ Recap of Mainnet by Messari, SmartCon by Chainlink, & Converge22 by Circle

TRON Recap of Mainnet by Messari, SmartCon by Chainlink, & Converge22 by Circle 30-Sep-2022 / 12:15 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recap of Mainnet by Messari, SmartCon by Chainlink, & Converge22 by Circle NEWS RELEASE BY TRON Geneva, Switzerland | September 30, 2022 03:16 AM Eastern Daylight Time The TRON DAO team recently participated in and sponsored three of the most prominent blockchain and crypto conferences of 2022. All three happened in late September within 9 days of one another. Mainnet 2022 was held in New York City on 21-23 September 2022. Mainnet identifies itself as "an immersive, agenda-setting summit held annually by Messari," the research company offering "investors, developers, entrepreneurs, and newcomers alike with reliable information and data tools that help them participate intelligently in the crypto economy." Pier 36 on the East Side of Manhattan was the venue site. TRON was a Diamond Sponsor among a few other major projects in the space. Mainnet speakers represented a wide variety with topics of conversation focused on DAOs and DeFi governance, taxes and regulation, the future of money, cross-chain interoperability, web3 going mobile, NFT utility, on-chain data, social media on the blockchain, the open Metaverse, Layer threes (L3s), asset-backed stablecoins, and web3 privacy. SmartCon 2022 was also held in New York City, but a week later, on 28-29 September 2022. Hosted by Chainlink, this year's theme was "Invent the Future of web3." SmartCon dubs itself the place to learn "from industry luminaries, building alongside the best developers in the space, and connecting with fellow community members from across the globe. for those who get what Web3 is really about and those who want to learn." H.E. Justin Sun, founder of TRON, presented at this year's event, highlighting the story of TRON as well as the many significant partnerships and accomplishments over the last two years. He especially noted the GameFi opportunities available for development in the TRON ecosystem, in partnership with Binance, along with TRON's collaboration with Chainlink on various assets, including the stablecoin USDD. Sun encouraged those in attendance, "Don't be afraid to make mistakes. Mainstream adoption will come as we stay true to our mission of decentralizing the web. And, if we do, TRON has the capability to become the blockchain global settlement layer of the future." Speakers at SmartCon represented many major brands and topics included the governance conundrum, the open Metaverse, bridging from TradFi to DeFi, web3 real estate, smart contracts that will unlock Bitcoin, automating business, climate action, better user experiences, decentralized insurance, web3 education, interoperability, and modular scalability. Converge22 was held on 27-30 September 2022 in San Francisco. At Circle's inaugural crypto ecosystem conference, leaders from all over the world came together to discuss what is necessary next, so we can build the new global crypto economy together. The conference featured five main stage events with more than 50 breakout sessions. TRON was a Silver Sponsor at the event among many other major institutions. The speakers list included sports celebrities / entrepreneurs Serena Williams and Mark Cuban, along with many other leaders. Topics included next-gen user experiences, digital financial literacy, on-chain security and privacy, crypto payments and payroll, regulation, and a scalable web3 infrastructure. All three conferences included numerous after hours events and parties. Of note, the night before the start of Messari Mainnet, the TRON Whale Night took place to honor those who have committed significant worth and value into the TRON ecosystem. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of August 2022, it has over 112 million total user accounts on the blockchain, nearly 3.9 billion total transactions, and over USD13.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently, the over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin USDD was launched on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry - TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON's official entry into decentralized stablecoins. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Contact Details Hayward Wong press@tron.network

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1453949 30-Sep-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=2f9b8d817f8f7c07de0ff24bff3e1d0f

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453949&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2022 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)