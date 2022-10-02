Another bad week for ATX TR, which saw new lows and closed 1,45 percent down at 5680 points. Sportradar Group, Addiko Bank, Knaus Tabbert and Voquz Labs qualfied for our 13th Stock Market Tournament: http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament. News came from Wolford, Borealis, Vienna Airport (2), Valneva (3), Lenzing, S Immo (2), Strabag, FACC, Palfinger, UBM, Andritz, Petro Welt Technologies, Valneva, RBI, OMV and Agrana. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -1,45% to 5.680,36 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -27,63%. Up to now there were 90 days with a positive and 102 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 31,16% away, from the low 1,68%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,33%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,7%. These are ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...