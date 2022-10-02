Wolford: With sales of Euro 54.3 mn for the reporting period from January to June 2022, body wear company Wolford recorded an improvement of 29.4% compared to the first half of 2021. The sales growth is spread across almost all geographical regions and distribution channels. The USA showed particularly strong growth of 40%. Sales grew by 30% in EMEA despite the ongoing war. In Asia/Oceania the previous year's level was exceeded slightly despite the pandemic. Both retail and wholesale recorded double-digit growth. Sales via multibrand retailers improved by almost 60%. The online business also recorded positive development. The ongoing structural reorganization and the difficult conditions continue to be reflected in the company's earnings, with EBIT falling by 14.4% compared ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...