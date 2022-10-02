Lenzing: Lenzing Group, Austrian based provider of sustainably produced specialty fibers, has been awarded platinum status in the CSR rating from EcoVadis. This comprehensive assessment covers the four key practices of corporate social responsibility: the environment, fair working conditions and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.Lenzing: weekly performance: -10.14% S Immo: Real estate company S Immo received both the Bronze Award and the Most Improved Award for its non-financial reporting in the 2021 Annual Report at the EPRA sBPR Awards 2022. Herwig Teufelsdorfer, Member of the Management Board of S Immo AG, comments: "With this ESG strategy, S IMMO has reached an important milestone on the way to becoming an ESG-compliant company. We have defined our roadmap with ...

