Petro Welt Technologies: The Supervisory Board of Petro Welt Technologies AG approved the decision of the Management Board to terminate the business activities of the Company under the current joint venture in Oman. The company held by Petro Welt Technologies AG for the purpose of providing its services under the joint venture in Oman, Pewete Evo Services LLC, will be liquidated.Petro Welt Technologies: weekly performance: -3.64% Valneva: Valneva SE, an Austrian/French specialty vaccine company, today announced its intention to issue and sell, subject to market conditions, approximately Dollar 40 mn of its ordinary shares in a global offering.Valneva: weekly performance: -8.07% Raiffeisen Bank International: As of 2 November 2022, The European Money Markets Institute (EMMI) will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...