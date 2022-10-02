Valneva: Valneva SE, an Austrian/French specialty vaccine company, announced the pricing of 21,000,000 ordinary shares in a global offering to specified categories of investors comprised of a public offering of 375,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing two ordinary shares, in the United States and a concurrent private placement of 20,250,000 ordinary shares. The offering price was set at Euro 4.90 per ordinary share, corresponding to a price of USD 9.51 per ADS. As a result of excess demand, the Company upsized the issuance from a previously announced anticipated amount of USD 40 mn. The aggregate gross proceeds are therefore expected to be approximately Euro 102.9 mn, equivalent to approximately USD 99.9 mn.Valneva: weekly performance: -8.07% Agrana: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...