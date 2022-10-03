DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: RESULTS OF THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE 2022 BUSINESS YEAR

Kaufman & Broad SA: RESULTS OF THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE 2022 BUSINESS YEAR

Press Release

Paris, October 03, 2022

RESULTS OF THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE 2022 BUSINESS YEAR

-- Stable commercial and financial results

-- Very solid financial structure: BBB-Investment Grade rating

-- High backlog carrying more than 2 years of activity

-- Prospects making it possible to envisage a dividend for the 2022 financial year at least equal to that of2021.

- Key sales activity indicators (9M 2022 vs 9M 2021) - Total orders: EUR913.2M inc. VAT vs. EUR878.1M inc. VAT Of which Housing: EUR883.5M inc. VAT vs. EUR837.1M inc. VAT Of which Commercial Propertiy: EUR29.7M inc. VAT vs. EUR41.0M inc. VAT Kaufman & Broad SA is announcing its financial results for the first nine months of its - Housing take-up fiscal year 2022 (from December 1st, 2021 to August 31st, 2022). Nordine Hachemi, period(a): Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaufman & Broad made the following comments: 5.4 months vs. 4.6 months (+0.8 months) "The results for the 3rd quarter confirm Kaufman & Broad's capacity to maintain a solid economic performance. - Key financial data At the end of August, net housing reservations in value increased by 5.5% despite a fall (9M 2022 vs 9M 2021 except in volume of 5.5% and the commercial supply increased by 11.6%. where otherwise stated) The pace of marketing remains sustained and still far above that of the market, reflecting the adequacy of Kaufman & Broad's offer to demand. - Revenue: EUR885.8M vs EUR889.4M The market is still characterized by slow turnarounds for building permits issuance, while a tightening of conditions for the granting of loans has been observed for Of which Housing: EUR763.2M vs individuals. EUR765.4M - Gross margin: EUR155.0M vs EUR153.4M However, the changing market conditions do not call into question the demographic and sociological fundamentals which support the need for housing construction. Added to this - Operating is the need to produce housing adapted to climate issues. margin rate (EBIT)(b): 7.2% vs 7.4% Kaufman & Broad's backlog remains at historically high levels and its financial structure is solid. Combined with its operational efficiency and its controlled investment strategy - Current in managed residences, they allow to approach the coming period with serenity. Operating Income (EBIT): EUR63.6M vs. EUR66.2M This solidity is illustrated by the attribution by Fitch of a BBB-Investment Grade rating with stable outlook to Kaufman & Broad, the only pure promoter in the European Union to - Attributable benefit from it. net income: EUR32.0M vs EUR31.7M In addition, Kaufman & Broad has just obtained Great Place to Work® France certification. This distinction highlights the quality of working conditions and the attractiveness of the company in terms of recruitment. This is evidenced by the success of the recent capital increase offered to employees, which will increase shareholders' equity by - Net financial approximately EUR6 million(d). debt(c): EUR99.3M vs. -EUR35.9M as of end of Nov. 2021 It comes on top of the "Best Managed Companies" label obtained last July and rewarding the excellence of companies that stand out for the quality of their management and their Of which Managed housing performance, in particular CSR. business: EUR23.2M vs. EUR17.3M at end-Nov.2021 Finally, in terms of the environment, this quarter confirms the application to all the projects studied of the Kaufman & Broad benchmark imposing standards beyond the regulations in force (RE2020). It thus includes 33 requirements on carbon, resilience, water, biodiversity and soil, pollution reduction, circular economy and resident comfort. - Financial capacity: EUR316.6M vs. EUR439.5M as of end of Nov. 2021 Kaufman & Broad has its CSR policy assessed by independent bodies. As such, this strengthening of CSR actions is confirmed by the positive evolution of the group's - Key growth extra-financial assessments: indicators (end of Aug. 2022 vs end of Aug. 2021) - Global backlog: EUR3,314.8M vs EUR3,444.8M Housing: EUR2,266.1M vs EUR2,271.9M - Housing property portfolio: 35,042 lots vs 35 034 lots as of end of Aug. 2021

Kaufman & Broad is rated B by CDP; 13th out of 390 companies in the Gaïa Ethifinance ranking, and has a methodology and a 2030 carbon intensity reduction objective validated by the SBTi.

Regarding the Austerlitz operation and depending on the decision of the Conseil d'Etat, which should take place by the end of October, the contract could be put into effect at the end of 2022 or in the first half of 2023.

For the full year 2022, revenue should grow by around 2%. The current operating income (COP) or EBIT rate should be above 7% and the net income group share should increase by around 10%.

If the contract for the redevelopment of the Gare d'Austerlitz were to come into force before the end of the current financial year, the revenue recognized as progress related to the acquisition of the land would amount to approximately EUR300 million. The EBIT rate should then be above 8%.

The outlook in terms of results, balance sheet structure and backlog allow us to envisage a level of dividend for the current financial year at least equal to that paid in 2022."

-- Sales Activity

-- Housing

In the first nine months of 2022, housing reservations by value amounted to EUR883.5 million (including VAT), compared with EUR837.1 million in the first nine months of 2021, up 5.5%. In volume, they stand at 3,714 units (3,929 units over the same period in 2021), a decrease of 5.5 percent.

The program take-up period was 5.4 months in the first nine months of 2022, an increase of 0.8 months compared to the first nine months of 2021 (4.6 months).

The housing commercial offer, with 95% of units located in prime areas (A, Abis and B1), amounted to 2,219 units at the end of August 2022 (1,988 units at the end of August 2021).

Customer Breakdown

Orders in value (including VAT) from first-time buyers represent 16% of sales, compared to 11% in the first nine months of 2021. Second-time buyers represent 11% of sales compared to 7% for the same period in 2021.

Orders made with investors represent 38% of sales (including 28% for the Pinel scheme alone) compared to 39% for the same period in 2021. Lastly, the share of bulk sales is down to 35% of orders by value (including tax), compared with 43% in the first nine months of 2021.

-- Commercial Property

In the first nine months, the commercial property business recorded net orders of 29.7 million euros (including tax), compared with 41.0 million euros (including tax) at the end of August 2021.

Kaufman & Broad currently has approximately 151,900 sq. m of office space and approximately 174,500 sq. m of logistics space on the market or under consideration. Furthermore, 40,900 sq. m of office spaces are currently under construction or will be started in the coming months, alongside 70,000 sq. m of logistics spaces. Lastly, there are 88,100 sq. m of office spaces pending signing.

-- Leading indicators of business activity and growth

On August 31, 2022, the Housing backlog amounted to 2,266.1 million euros (excluding VAT), compared with 2,271.9 million (excluding VAT) for the same period in 2021, representing 24.6 months of activity versus 23.9 months of activity at the end of August 2021. On the same date, Kaufman & Broad had 142 housing programs in the process of being marketed, representing 2,219 units (149 programs and 1,988 units at the end of August 2021).

The housing portfolio represents 35,042 lots. It is stable compared to that of the end of August 2021 (+0.02%) and corresponds to more than 5 years of commercial activity.

In addition, 92% of the housing units in the land portfolio are located in tense areas, representing 32,195 units at the end of August 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the group plans to launch 65 new programs, including 22 in the Île-de-France region representing 1,882 lots and 43 in the regions representing 2,997 lots.

In the first nine months of 2022, the commercial property backlog amounted to EUR1,048.7 million excluding VAT, compared with EUR1,172.8 million excluding VAT for the same period in 2021.

-- Financial performance

-- Activity

Total revenues amounted to 885.8 million euros (excluding VAT), compared with 889.4 million for the same period in 2021.

Housing revenue amounted to 763.2 million (excluding VAT), compared with 765.4 million euros (excluding VAT) in 2021. It represents 86.2% of the Group's revenues.

