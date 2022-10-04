Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022) - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC) (OTCQB: WFGCF) ("The BC Bud Co" or the "Company"), a house of high-quality cannabis brands based out of British Columbia, Canada, is pleased to announce that its common shares began trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "WFGCF" on October 3rd, 2022. In conjunction with the new OTCQB listing, the Company's common shares became eligible to clear electronically and settle through DTC.

Operated by OTC Markets, the OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting, and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States ("US") Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulations to improve the trading experience for investors.

Investors or other interested parties in the US can obtain real-time quotes for The BC Bud Co. as well as access its most current news and other information at www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "BCBC".

About The BC Bud Co

The BC Bud Co is a house of brands created by industry professionals who are passionate about the user experience and the ever-changing consumer experience. Founder-led and based in British Columbia; we take the heritage of BC Bud seriously.

