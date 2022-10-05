Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock: 20 Mal Kaufen! Alle Zeichen stehen auf „Rallye-Alarm"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
05.10.2022 | 19:29
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 393/22: The observation status for YA Holding AB is removed (394/22)

Correction refers to the heading.

On September 2, 2022, the bond loan issued by YA Holding AB (the "Company")
were given observation status with reference to substantial uncertainty in
respect of the Company's financial position. 

On September 15, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
it had initiated a procedure to amend the terms and conditions of the bond loan
in order to improve the Company's strained liquidity situation. 

On September 22, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
it had secured bank financing and additional capital contributions. 

Yesterday, October 4, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information
that the Company had received approval from its bond holders to amend the terms
and conditions of the instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the bond loan (YA 2124, ISIN code SE0016831150, trading code
YA_2124) issued by YA Holding AB shall be removed. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.