PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: Q3 2022 RESULTS +7,3% IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME AT EUR35.3M

PRESS RELEASE

Q3 2022 RESULTS

+7,3% in gross rental income at EUR35.3m

Paris, October 6, 2022

The gross rental income of the real estate portfolio of Patrimoine & Commerce reached 35.3 million of euros for the first nine months of 2022, an increase of +7.3% compared to 2021:

GROSS RENTAL INCOME in millions of euros - 9 months 30/09/2022 30/09/2021 Var. Var. % Like-for-like Perimeter 32.1 30.8 +1.2 +3.9% Acquisitions 2.7 0.2 +2.5 n/a Disposals 0.3 1.8 (1.5) n/a Properties under restructuring 0.2 0.1 +0.2 n/a Gross rental income 35.3 32.9 +2.4 +7.3%

This increase is mainly explained by:

-- A like-for-like increase of +3.9%, due to the contractual indexation of rents and the decrease in theamortization of Covid-19 rent free periods,

-- A net positive impact of +1.0 million euros on acquisitions and disposals

-- The finalization of the restructuration of an asset in Martinique

Disposals

During the third quarter of 2022, Patrimoine & Commerce completed the disposal of two non-strategic assets, an industrial and office property in Parigné-l'Evêque (Pays de la Loire) and an asset in Bourgoin-Jallieu (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes), bringing the total amount of disposals since the start of the year to EUR33.0 million, in line with appraisal value.

Outlook

Eric Duval, Founder and Director of Patrimoine & Commerce declared: « Patrimoine & Commerce recorded in the third quarter of 2022 an increase of +7.3% of gross rental income, as a result of proactive portfolio management. We are confident in the fundamentals and the resilience of our business model, and we intend to strengthen our position as the leader in low-cost retail parks in France».

Agenda

February 22, 2023 2022 Full-Year Results

About Patrimoine & Commerce

Patrimoine & Commerce owns and operates a real estate portfolio, largely comprising retail property, covering a total surface area of more than 500,000 sqm. The assets are mainly located in retail parks near mid-sized towns throughout France. Patrimoine & Commerce benefits from a significant identified deal flow that will enable it to feed its growth, in terms of both assets under development and operating assets.

Patrimoine & Commerce is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris.

ISIN code: FR0011027135 - Mnémo code: PAT

For further information, go to?: www.patrimoine-commerce.com

For information, please contact:

PATRIMOINE & COMMERCE
Eric DUVAL
Managing Director
+33 (0)1 46 99 47 79

