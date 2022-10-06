Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock: 20 Mal Kaufen! Alle Zeichen stehen auf "Rallye-Alarm"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGAJ ISIN: FR0011027135 Ticker-Symbol:  
Lang & Schwarz
06.10.22
09:27 Uhr
15,750 Euro
+0,250
+1,61 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,70015,80009:28
Dow Jones News
06.10.2022 | 08:31
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: Q3 2022 RESULTS +7,3% IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME AT EUR35.3M

DJ PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: Q3 2022 RESULTS +7,3% IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME AT EUR35.3M

PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: Q3 2022 RESULTS +7,3% IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME AT EUR35.3M 06-Oct-2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Q3 2022 RESULTS

+7,3% in gross rental income at EUR35.3m

Paris, October 6, 2022

The gross rental income of the real estate portfolio of Patrimoine & Commerce reached 35.3 million of euros for the first nine months of 2022, an increase of +7.3% compared to 2021: 

GROSS RENTAL INCOME 
 
in millions of euros - 9 months 30/09/2022 30/09/2021 Var. Var. % 
Like-for-like Perimeter     32.1    30.8    +1.2 +3.9% 
Acquisitions           2.7    0.2    +2.5 n/a 
Disposals            0.3    1.8    (1.5) n/a 
Properties under restructuring  0.2    0.1    +0.2 n/a 
Gross rental income       35.3    32.9    +2.4 +7.3%

This increase is mainly explained by:

-- A like-for-like increase of +3.9%, due to the contractual indexation of rents and the decrease in theamortization of Covid-19 rent free periods,

-- A net positive impact of +1.0 million euros on acquisitions and disposals

-- The finalization of the restructuration of an asset in Martinique

Disposals

During the third quarter of 2022, Patrimoine & Commerce completed the disposal of two non-strategic assets, an industrial and office property in Parigné-l'Evêque (Pays de la Loire) and an asset in Bourgoin-Jallieu (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes), bringing the total amount of disposals since the start of the year to EUR33.0 million, in line with appraisal value.

Outlook

Eric Duval, Founder and Director of Patrimoine & Commerce declared: « Patrimoine & Commerce recorded in the third quarter of 2022 an increase of +7.3% of gross rental income, as a result of proactive portfolio management. We are confident in the fundamentals and the resilience of our business model, and we intend to strengthen our position as the leader in low-cost retail parks in France».

Agenda

February 22, 2023 2022 Full-Year Results

------------------------------------

About Patrimoine & Commerce

Patrimoine & Commerce owns and operates a real estate portfolio, largely comprising retail property, covering a total surface area of more than 500,000 sqm. The assets are mainly located in retail parks near mid-sized towns throughout France. Patrimoine & Commerce benefits from a significant identified deal flow that will enable it to feed its growth, in terms of both assets under development and operating assets.

Patrimoine & Commerce is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris.

ISIN code: FR0011027135 - Mnémo code: PAT

For further information, go to?: www.patrimoine-commerce.com

For information, please contact: 

PATRIMOINE & COMMERCE KEIMA Communication 
Eric DUVAL 
            Emmanuel DOVERGNE 
Managing Director 
            +33 (0)1 56 43 44 63 
+33 (0)1 46 99 47 79 
            emmanuel.dovergne@keima.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Q3 2022 RESULTS +7,3% IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME AT EUR35.3M 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 
         45 avenue Georges Mandel 
         75016 PARIS 
         France 
Phone:      +33146994762 
E-mail:     contact@patrimoine-commerce.com 
Internet:    https://www.patrimoine-commerce.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0011027135 
Euronext Ticker: PAT 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1456627 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1456627 06-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456627&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.