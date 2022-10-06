Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.10.2022
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2022 | 18:05
TSI Incorporated: TSI Announces Acquisition of Casella

This acquisition demonstrates TSI's commitment to help protect people and the environment.

Shoreview, MN, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Instruments Ltd., a UK subsidiary of TSI Incorporated, has acquired Casella from IDEAL Industries, Inc. Casella is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative instruments and systems for occupational health, industrial hygiene, the outdoor environmental and the workplace. Products include real-time dust monitors, personal sampling pumps, sound level meters, vibration monitors, and outdoor boundary monitoring systems.

"We are pleased to welcome Casella and its employees to TSI. This acquisition expands our portfolio of offerings to the occupational/industrial health and safety market, and together we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Tom Kennedy, President of TSI Incorporated. "This acquisition demonstrates TSI's commitment to help protect people and the environment."

Casella is headquartered in Kempston, UK with offices in the United Sates and India. TSI Incorporated has headquarters in Shoreview, Minnesota with offices around the globe.

Occupational Health, Industrial Hygiene, Environmental & Workplace

About TSI Incorporated

Around the globe, TSI provides a comprehensive range of solutions with unparalleled reliability and accuracy necessary to accomplish your goals. From workflow management, software services and measurement instrumentation, our complete suite of solutions are tailored to help you make informed, data-driven decisions to get your job done.

For more information on TSI Incorporated, visit our website: www.tsi.com, check out our page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TSIIncorporated, or follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/TSIIncorporated.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
