Benesse Art Site Naoshima is pleased to announce that Yayoi Kusama's "Pumpkin," the outdoor sculpture displayed at Benesse House Museum that had been damaged by Typhoon Lupit last August, had been newly created and exhibited at the same location as the original work on October 4th, 2022, following repeated discussions with all relevant parties.

Yayoi Kusama Pumpkin 2022 ©YAYOI KUSAMA Photo: Tadasu Yamamoto (Graphic: Benesse Art Site Naoshima)

Kusama's "Pumpkin" had been installed on an old pier jutting out into the sea, creating a scene unique to Naoshima that stands out against the blue sea and green trees in the background. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the artist, Yayoi Kusama, and everyone else who was involved in the production and exhibition of this work, as well as to all fans and local residents who have been looking forward to the exhibit work. Moving forward, we will also be adopting more robust disaster prevention precautions for the management and protection of artwork under our care.

About the artwork and the exhibit

Yayoi Kusama's "Pumpkin" was first exhibited in 1994 as part of the "Out of Bounds" exhibition organized by Benesse House. Since its opening in 1992, Benesse House has been holding the contemporary art exhibition. It aims to encourage visitors to become familiar with art in the Setouchi region's natural environment and inspire them to live true to their own unique way of life. In "Seascape," the outdoor works were displayed with the intention of harmonizing or competing with the surrounding nature to create a new exhibition space. Yayoi Kusama's "Pumpkin," which has a particularly strong connection with the theme of "Seascape," continued to be exhibited as one of the outdoor works of Benesse House Museum.

Details of the artwork

Collection owner: Benesse Holdings, Inc.

Materials: Fiber-reinforced plastic, Metal, Urethane coating

Dimensions: 2 meters high, 2.5 meters wide

About Benesse Art Site Naoshimahttps://benesse-artsite.jp/en/

Benesse Art Site Naoshima is the collective name for all art-related activities conducted by Benesse Holdings, Inc., and Fukutake Foundation on the three islands of Naoshima, Teshima, and Inujima. Our fundamental aim is to create special spaces by bringing contemporary art and architecture in resonance with the pristine nature of the Seto Inland Sea, a beautiful region with a vibrant culture and history. By making contact with works of art, nature, as well as landscapes and local residents of the Seto Inland Sea region, we seek to inspire visitors to reflect on the meaning of Benesse's corporate philosophy of "Benesse Well-being" while growing with local communities and contributing to society through our activities.

About Benesse Holdings, Inc.(https://www.benesse-hd.co.jp/en/)

Guided by our corporate philosophy of "Benesse Well-being," the Benesse Group seeks to motivate every customer to learn and solve problems throughout their lives through our business operations in the fields of education, lifestyle, and nursing care. Our businesses include Shinkenzemi and Kodomo Challenge, Japan's largest correspondence courses for children from preschool to high school, as well as educational services for schools, cram schools and courses, and the operation of homes for the elderly. Benesse Holdings has also been working on regional development by drawing on the power of art for over 30 years at Benesse Art Site Naoshima alongside Fukutake Foundation.

About Fukutake Foundation (https://fukutake-foundation.jp/ Japanese website)

Fukutake Foundation engages in art initiatives focused on three main projects: museum projects centered on Naoshima, Teshima, and Inujima; subsidies for regional development activities through culture and art in various parts of Japan; as well as independent and co-sponsored projects that support the Setouchi Trieannale and other events. Its goal is to create better communities that bring smiles to the faces of the elderly and allow each individual to reflect on "Benesse Well-being" through these art initiatives.

