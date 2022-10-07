Anzeige
Freitag, 07.10.2022
STRONG BUY! Der Ausbruch ist erfolgt! - Nun die Rallye?
WKN: A3C67T ISIN: IT0005466963 
Frankfurt
07.10.22
09:16 Uhr
4,365 Euro
-0,055
-1,24 %
07.10.2022
RACING FORCE S.P.A: Racing Force acquires Giordani Digital Lab: Strategic integration for the production chain

Racing Force acquires Giordani Digital Lab:

Strategic integration for the production chain


Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), 7th October 2022 - Racing Force S.p.A., the parent company of Racing Force Group, specialized in the development, production and marketing of safety components for motorsport worldwide and listed on the Euronext Growth segment in Milan and Paris, announces that it has completed the acquisition of Giordani Digital Lab, Racing Force's historic Ligurian supplier for the production and customization of racing and leisure apparel through sublimation printing, cutting, tailoring and digital printing.
The transaction involves the transfer of the business branch with all production machinery and equipment, in a process of upstream integration of the value chain and enhancement of Racing Force's production capacity, with the aim of achieving both productive and managerial efficiencies.
Luca Treves, Production and Supply Chain Manager of Racing Force, commented: "The acquisition of Giordani's business line, although very small compared to the size of Racing Force, represents a strategic operation for the Group, as it allows us to increase the production capacity of drivers' apparel products and, at the same time, to pursue an important efficiency improvement of our production chain, as well as to allow further exclusive developments with innovative customization technologies. Moreover, the transaction is functional to the development of Racing Spirit, our motorsport-inspired lifestyle brand, for which the Group had already acquired the entire project last July."

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-76615-rfg-pr-giordiani-acquisition-eng.pdf

