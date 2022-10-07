Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC) (OTCQB: BCBCF) ("The BC Bud Co" or the "Company"), a house of high-quality cannabis brands based out of British Columbia, Canada, announces the appointment of MNP LLP ("MNP") as its auditor. This follows the Company's prior announcement on August 9, 2022 of the resignation of Smythe LLP (the "Former Auditor") as its auditor. The Board and audit committee of the Company approved the appointment of MNP effective September 23, 2022.

The Board and audit committee of the Company each approved the resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of MNP in place of the Former Auditor. There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the two most recently completed fiscal years of the Company, and there are no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and the Former Auditor. The Notice of Change of Auditor was approved by the Board.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and Board and have been filed on SEDAR.

The Company is also pleased to announce, in conjunction with its upgrade to the OTCQB, as announced on October 4, 2022, that its symbol on the OTCQB has been changed to "BCBCF" at the Company's request to reflect its current branding.

About The BC Bud Co

The BC Bud Co is a house of brands created by industry professionals who are passionate about the user experience and the ever-changing consumer experience. Founder-led and based in British Columbia; we take the heritage of BC Bud seriously.

