In the first half of week 40 we saw a strong comeback for ATX TR, the second half was again negative, but bottom line this week brought a plus of 2,4 percent. News came from Mayr Melnhof, OMV, (2) Vienna Airport, S Immo, Andritz (2), Vienna Stock Exchange (2), Verbund, Valneva and ams Osram. And look here at the last 16 of http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament . BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 2,37% to 5.815,05 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -25,91%. Up to now there were 92 days with a positive and 105 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 29,53% away, from the low 4,09%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,31%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,69%. These are the best-performers this week: SBO 14,25% in front of Polytec ...

