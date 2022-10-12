DJ PAO Severstal: NOTICE OF MEETING

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF HOLDERS. IF HOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD SEEK INDEPENDENT ADVICE, INCLUDING AS TO ANY LEGAL, FINANCIAL OR TAX CONSEQUENCES, IMMEDIATELY FROM THEIR OWN BROKER, BANK MANAGER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL, TAX OR LEGAL ADVISER.

THIS NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, ANY SECURITY AND IS BEING SENT TO HOLDERS SOLELY IN THEIR CAPACITY AS SUCH IN CONNECTION WITH THE MEETING (AS DEFINED BELOW). THIS DOES NOT AFFECT THE RIGHT OF HOLDERS TO APPOINT A PROXY TO ATTEND AND VOTE AT THE MEETING IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE TRUST DEED AS DEFINED BELOW).

12 October 2022

PAO "SEVERSTAL" (THE "COMPANY")

NOTICE OF MEETING of the holders of the outstanding U.S.USD800,000,000 3.15 per cent. Series 6 Loan Participation Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") issued by, but with limited recourse to, Steel Capital S.A. (the "Issuer") for the sole purpose of financing a loan to PAO "Severstal" (the "Loan") under a U.S.USD4,500,000,000 Programme for the Issuance of Loan Participation Notes (the "Programme") (Regulation S ISIN: XS2046736919, Common Code: 204673691 Rule 144? ISIN: US85805RAE80, CUSIP: 85805RAE8, Rule 144A Common Code: 204871531)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of Notes (the "Holders"), which is hereby being convened by the Company, will be held via video conference (with dial-in details to be provided by or on behalf of Legal Capital Investor Services (the "Information and Tabulation Agent") following its satisfaction of the identity of the Holders as to their status as Holders) on 3 November 2022 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the Extraordinary Resolution (as defined in the Trust Deed) to approve the Proposals (as defined below).

The Meeting will commence at 2.00 p.m. (London time). Capitalised terms used but not defined in this Notice have the meanings given to them in the Conditions set out in the Amended and Restated Principal Trust Deed dated 15 March 2013, as supplemented by the Supplemental Trust Deed dated 16 September 2019, between the Issuer and Citibank, N.A., London Branch (the "Trustee") as trustee for the Holders of the Notes (the "Trust Deed").

Background

The Company has convened the Meeting for the purpose of enabling Holders to consider and resolve, if they think fit, to pass the Extraordinary Resolution relating to the Proposals (as defined below).

Holders are further given notice that the Company has invited Holders to approve the Proposals, including the modification and waiver of certain terms of the Facility Agreement, the Trust Deed, the Agency Agreement and the Notes (together, the "Proposals"), the details of which are set out in a consent solicitation memorandum prepared by the Company and dated the date hereof (the "Memorandum"), which can be obtained via email at svs24@lcpis.ru.

General

NEITHER THE ISSUER NOR THE TRUSTEE HAS BEEN INVOLVED IN THE FORMULATION OF THE EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTION AND NEITHER OF THEM EXPRESSES ANY OPINION ON THE MERITS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTION OR ON WHETHER HOLDERS WOULD BE ACTING IN THEIR BEST INTERESTS IN APPROVING THE EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTION, AND NOTHING IN THIS NOTICE SHOULD BE CONSTRUED AS A RECOMMENDATION TO HOLDERS FROM EITHER THE ISSUER OR THE TRUSTEE TO VOTE IN FAVOUR OF, OR AGAINST, THE EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTION. HOLDERS SHOULD TAKE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL, TAX AND LEGAL ADVICE ON THE MERITS AND ON THE CONSEQUENCES OF VOTING IN FAVOUR OF, OR AGAINST, THE EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTION, INCLUDING AS TO ANY LEGAL, FINANCIAL OR TAX CONSEQUENCES, IMMEDIATELY FROM THEIR OWN BROKER, BANK MANAGER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT, OR OTHER INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL, TAX OR LEGAL ADVISER. THE TRUSTEE AND THE ISSUER HAVE NOT REVIEWED, NOR WILL BE REVIEWING, ANY DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE PROPOSALS.

Holders may obtain a copy of the Memorandum from the Information and Tabulation Agent, the contact details for whom are set out below. A Holder will be required to represent to the Information and Tabulation Agent that it is an eligible holder of the Notes and that it is a person to whom it is lawful to send the Memorandum and to make an invitation pursuant to the Proposals under applicable laws before being sent a copy of the Memorandum.

Copies of this Notice, the Memorandum and the Trust Deed can be obtained via email at svs24@lcpis.ru.

The attention of Holders is particularly drawn to the procedures for voting, quorum and other requirements for the passing of the Extraordinary Resolution at the Meeting or any meeting held following any adjournment of the Meeting, which are set out at "-Voting and Quorum" below. Having regard to such requirements, Holders are strongly urged either to attend the Meeting or to take steps to be represented at the Meeting as soon as possible.

Voting and Quorum

The provisions governing the convening and holding of a meeting of the Holders are set out in the Trust Deed, a copy of which is available for inspection by the Holders as referred to above.

The quorum required for the Extraordinary Resolution to be considered at the Meeting shall be one or more persons holding Notes or being proxies or representatives and holding or representing not less than two-thirds of the principal amount of the Notes for the time being outstanding.

If within half an hour from the time appointed for any such Meeting a quorum is not present, the Meeting shall be adjourned for such period, not being less than 14 days nor more than 42 days, as may be appointed by the chairman either at or after the Meeting, provided, however, only business which could have been transacted at the original Meeting may be transacted at a Meeting adjourned. Notice of any adjourned Meeting shall be given in the same manner as notice of the original Meeting, save that ten days' notice, shall be sufficient and such notice shall specifically set out the quorum requirements which will apply when the Meeting resumes.

At any adjourned Meeting, the quorum shall be one or more persons present in person holding Notes and/or being proxies or representatives and holding or representing in the aggregate not less than one-half in principal amount of the Notes for the time being outstanding.

To be passed in relation to the Notes, the Extraordinary Resolution must be passed at the Meeting duly convened and held in accordance with the provisions of Schedule 5 (Provisions for Meetings of Noteholders) of the Trust Deed by the affirmative vote of holders of Notes present in person or represented by proxy or representative owning in the aggregate not less than two-thirds in principal amount of the Notes owned by the Noteholders who are so present or represented at the Meeting or such adjourned Meeting.

Holders should note these quorum requirements and should be aware that, if the Holders either present or appropriately represented at the Meeting are insufficient to form a quorum for the Extraordinary Resolution, the Extraordinary Resolution (and consequently, the Proposals) cannot be formally considered thereat.

Pursuant to the provisions of Schedule 5 (Provisions for Meetings of Noteholders) of the Trust Deed, each question submitted to the Meeting shall be decided in the first instance by a show of hands.

If a poll is demanded, it shall be taken in such manner and either at once or after such adjournment as the chairman directs. The result of the poll shall be deemed to be the resolution of the meeting at which it was demanded as at the date it was taken.

On a show of hands every person who is present in person and is a Noteholder or is a proxy or representative shall have one vote. On a poll every person who is so present shall have one vote in respect of each U.S.USD1,000 so held or owned or in respect of which he is a proxy or representative. Without prejudice to the obligations of proxies, any persons entitled to more than one vote need not use all his votes or cast all the votes to which he is entitled in the same way.

If duly passed at a Meeting duly convened and held in accordance with the Trust Deed, the Extraordinary Resolution shall be binding on all the Noteholders, whether or not present at the meeting and each of them shall be bound to give effect to it accordingly. The passing of such resolution shall be conclusive evidence that the circumstances justify its being passed. The Issuer shall give notice of the passing of the Extraordinary Resolution to Noteholders within 14 days in accordance with Condition 14 (Notices) but failure to do so shall not invalidate the resolution.

This notice and any non-contractual obligations arising out of, or in connection with, it shall be governed by, and shall be construed in accordance with, English law.

This Notice is given by the Company. Holders should contact the following for further information:

The Information and Tabulation Agent

Limited liability company "Legal Capital Investor Services"

Address: Krivokolenny lane, 10 bldg. 6, 101000, Moscow, Russia

Email: svs24@lcpis.ru

Phone: + 7 495 122 05 17

Website: www.lcpis.ru

Addendum

Form of Extraordinary Resolution

Extraordinary Resolution

