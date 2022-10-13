DJ Fix Price contracts PNK group to build a distribution centre in Yekaterinburg

Fix Price contracts PNK group to build a distribution centre in Yekaterinburg

The new warehouse will have an area of 68,000 sqm

13 October 2022 - Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has contracted PNK group, a Russian industrial estate developer, to construct a new distribution centre. The new warehouse will take up an area of 68,000 sqm at PNK Park Siberian Tract, a new industrial park in Yekaterinburg.

Once the construction is completed, the DC will become a property of Fix Price and will be launched in Q3 2023, with ca. 1,000 new jobs created. Knight Frank Russia served as the deal consultant.

Apart from the DC in Yekaterinburg, PNK group is currently building a similar warehouse for Fix Price in PNK Park Domodedovo 1, which will start to operate in Q1 2023.

"We are pleased to announce that Fix Price continues to increase its storage space to support regional expansion in line with the Company's development strategy. This is our second warehouse in Yekaterinburg. It will service the Ural and Siberian federal districts, cover our storage needs in the Kazakhstan market, and boost our ability to offer a full range of products in due time for years to come." Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price

In addition to its own warehouses, Fix Price has leased facilities in the Moscow, Voronezh, Sverdlovsk, Novosibirsk, Leningrad, Krasnodar and Samara regions, as well as in the Republic of Tatarstan.

About the Company Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP) - one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points. As of 30 June 2022, Fix Price operated 5,267 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of June 2022, the Company operated 8 DCs covering 80 Russian regions and 6 other countries. In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion, and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Contacts Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Elena Mironova Ekaterina Charushina ir@fix-price.com echarushina@fix-price.ru

