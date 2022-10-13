MEASUREUP TALKS ABOUT THE PSYCHOLOGY BEHIND CERTIFICATION SUCCESS AT THE EUROPEAN ATP CONFERENCE IN LONDON

At this year's event in London, MeasureUp has demonstrated the benefits of its training methodology during the session 'Not only what but how: The student at the heart of the certification'.

MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MeasureUp has attended the E-ATP 2022 conference, the largest assessment-focused community event in Europe, organized by the Association of Test Publishers (ATP) from October 11 to 13 in London. Here , MeasureUp has joined industry leaders on a collective mission to build better and more equitable testing experiences.





During the conference, MeasureUp demonstrated to the attendees how their companies can improve the pass rate for their certification programs by placing the student at the center of the process, using an approach whereby students learn from their mistakes, helping to build a positive mindset, which inevitably sets them up for success. One of the great moments of the conference came on Wednesday, with the session 'Not only what but how: The student at the heart of the certification', led by Sam Brocal and Rosa Torralba from MeasureUp and Liberty Munson, Director of Psychometrics at Microsoft. This session addressed the success that both organizations have been able to achieve over the years by using this student-oriented approach.

Sam Brocal and Rosa Torralba, CEO and Content Manager of MeasureUp respectively, explained how their practice tests help to build self-confidence, making students feel more relaxed and confident in their knowledge and ability when facing the exam. In the words of Rosa Torralba, "This is done by emulating the exact exam experience, with the same user interface, question types, difficulty, and time allotted. In this way, the student has a real feel for the official exam and once they see the exam after having passed the practice test, their confidence sky rockets."

In addition to the self-confidence gained by using a practice test that looks and feels like the real exam, the student can take advantage of a detailed discussion at the end of each question that explains why each answer option is either correct or incorrect, as well as a list of online references for further study. Rosa Torralba goes on to mention that "thanks to all of this, MeasureUp increases the student's confidence, who, by practicing with such a real simulation of the official exam, becomes familiar in such a way that fears and insecurities gradually decrease."

About MeasureUp

MeasureUp , part of the Media Interactiva business group, is the world leader in exam simulations and evaluations for official certifications in the IT sector.

With over 400 tests and more than 33,000 questions, its customers can prepare for the certification exams of the largest technology manufacturers. MeasureUp is the official provider of companies such as Microsoft, and is an authorized provider for Cisco, CompTIA, VMware, AWS, and PMI among others.

Since joining Media Interactiva in 2014, MeasureUp has sold more than four million practice tests and assessments in 189 countries.

