Prosafe SE: Update regarding auction in Brazil

Prosafe has submitted the most competitive offer in a bidding process for a 650-day firm period contract by Petróleo Brasileiro SA ("Petrobras"). The contract value is approximately USD 73 million (equivalent to USD 112,500 per day).



Contract award and timing are subject to a formal clarification process during which Petrobras is under no formal obligation to conclude a contract and other bidders may appeal.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com (https://www.prosafe.com)



