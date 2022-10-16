Strabag: Strabag Rail has been commissioned by DB Netz AG to upgrade the Köpenick rail station in south-east Berlin to handle regional rail traffic. The new station is a key element of Berlin's transport concept and part of the extensive project to modernise the west-east corridor from Berlin to the Polish border near Frankfurt (Oder). The contract value amounts to around Euro 154 mn.Strabag: weekly performance: 0.65% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (11/10/2022)

