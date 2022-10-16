Hören: https://boersenradio.at/page/podcast/3464 Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . In Week 41 we saw a sell off in the first half of the week and a comeback in the second half: ATX TR was finally unchanged at roundabout 5800 points. These are the best-performers this week: Warimpex 21,21% in front of Frequentis 10% and DO&CO 6,35%. And the following stocks performed worst: SBO -7,02% in front of Lenzing -5,96% and Verbund -5,89%. And these are the last 8 of our 13th Stock Market Tournament: Uniqa vs. Do&Co, Valneva vs. Mayr-Melnhof, VIG ...

