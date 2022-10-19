Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Biosergen AB TO2 (511/22)

At the request of Biosergen AB, Biosergen AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from October 26, 2022. Security name: BIOSERGEN TO2 ----------------------------------------- Short name: BIOSGN TO2 ----------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018588220 ----------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 272120 ----------------------------------------- Number of warrants issued: 12,041,087 ----------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant entitles for subscription of one (1) new share in Biosergen AB. Subscription price is to be set based on 70 percent of VWAP between July 28, 2023, and August 10, 2023, however the subscription price cannot be less than 0,025 SEK or more than 4,50 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr August 14, 2023 - August 25, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last August 22, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankon +46 8 463 83 00.