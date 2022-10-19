Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3CSG0 ISIN: SE0016013460 Ticker-Symbol: 8N1 
GlobeNewswire
19.10.2022 | 16:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Biosergen AB TO2 (511/22)

At the request of Biosergen AB, Biosergen AB equity rights will be traded on
First North Growth Market as from October 26, 2022. 

Security name:       BIOSERGEN TO2
-----------------------------------------
Short name:         BIOSGN TO2  
-----------------------------------------
ISIN code:         SE0018588220 
-----------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        272120    
-----------------------------------------
Number of warrants issued: 12,041,087  
-----------------------------------------

Terms: One (1) warrant entitles for subscription of one (1) new share in    
     Biosergen AB. Subscription price is to be set based on 70 percent of  
     VWAP between July 28, 2023, and August 10, 2023, however the      
     subscription price cannot be less than 0,025 SEK or more than 4,50 SEK 
     per share.                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr August 14, 2023 - August 25, 2023                    
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  August 22, 2023                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankon +46 8 463
83 00.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
