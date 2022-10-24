Presentation on Tuesday, October 25 at 12:30 PM Pacific Time (3:30 PM Eastern)

Oxnard, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCQB: CURR) ("CURE"), a broad wellness platform technology company that develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual Invitational on Tuesday October 25 at 12:30 PM Pacific Time (3:30 PM Eastern) at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Nancy Duitch, CEO will be giving the presentation.

"15 years ago, we set out to create an event that could benefit our entire industry. It wasn't fast or easy, but we were honorable in our dealings, and worked our tails off to ensure a wonderful time for everyone involved. Today, our community could not be larger, stronger, and more united, as we go through these difficult and turbulent times together. The Main Event is about learning, connecting, and enjoying each other, and it is a hell of a lot more fun than sitting next to your computer," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

"As part of our renewed commitment to shareholder value and investor communication, we are really looking forward to the LD Micro conference as an opportunity to unveil to investors our new company identity and rebranding strategy and give some more details about our high margin revenue growth strategy, continued progress on additional non-dilutive deals and continued development of new products and patents," stated Nancy Duitch, CEO of CURE. "Since the announcement of our $20 million non-dilutive deal and significantly positive management and Board of Director additions this summer, our team has been working diligently on several initiatives aligned with our guiding vision of enhancing shareholder value and on utilizing our proprietary technology that differentiates us from our competition, producing quality high-margin products with improved safety, efficacy, and consumer experience. We are really looking forward to having our senior executives and some board members interact with our investors and prospective investors during the presentation, one on one meetings and conference social events. We would also like to encourage those investors who cannot attend in person to watch the presentation virtually by registering free at the link below to watch live."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Tuesday October 25

Time: at 12:30 PM Pacific Time (3:30 PM Eastern)

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th.

The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers. Dean@ldmicro.com

About Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.

Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a broad wellness platform technology company that develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. The technology, which is based on fifteen current patents, offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients. The Company will continue down the path of creating new technologies that will be part of its incubator strategy in order to monetize its IP. As a vertically integrated platform company, CURE looks to partner or license its IP technology with wellness companies worldwide.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the future growth and success of our organization. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expected," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," or "would," and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions.

Forward-looking statements represent our management's current expectations and predictions about trends affecting our business and industry and are based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, we expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, whether to conform such statements to actual results or changes in our expectations, or as a result of the availability of new information

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Hanover International Inc.

investor@curepharmaceutical.com

(760) 564-7400

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141493