Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Core One Labs News: Kommt jetzt tatsächlich die Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B5TU ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Ticker-Symbol: HDK 
Frankfurt
24.10.22
08:08 Uhr
1,780 Euro
-0,020
-1,11 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7801,89024.10.
Dow Jones News
24.10.2022 | 20:37
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding* 24-Oct-2022 / 19:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Graham Stapleton 
b)      Position / status             PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Grant of 627,045 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP1.671     627,045

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-21

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Jo Hartley 
b)      Position / status             PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Grant of 354,578 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP1.671     354,578

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-21

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Karen Bellairs 
b)      Position / status             PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Grant of 225,084 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP1.671     225,084

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-21

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Paul O'Hara 
b)      Position / status              PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of 78,994 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP1.671     78,994

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-21

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Neil Holden 
b)      Position / status              PDMR (Chief Information Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of 71,813 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP1.671     71,813

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-21

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Rob Keates 
b)      Position / status             PDMR (Chief Operating Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Grant of 137,642 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP1.671     137,642

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-21

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2022 14:06 ET (18:06 GMT)

HALFORDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.