Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Takeover Spekulation entfacht! Hier spielt die Musik des Kursgewinnes!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C67T ISIN: IT0005466963 Ticker-Symbol: X7Q 
Frankfurt
25.10.22
09:16 Uhr
4,675 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RACING FORCE SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RACING FORCE SPA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
26.10.2022 | 08:12
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RACING FORCE S.P.A: Racing Force Group presents the Sustainability Report 2021

Racing Force Group presents

the Sustainability Report 2021

Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), October 26th, 2022 - Racing Force S.p.A., the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production and marketing of safety components for motor racing worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth segment in Milan and Paris, has published the Sustainability Report 2021, prepared following the guidelines of the "Global Reporting Initiative" (GRI), which describes the Group's approach to environmental and social sustainability issues, illustrating the main activities related to the year 2021.

The Sustainability Report is a document drawn up on a voluntary basis that testifies to the Group's commitment and transparency towards issues of sustainability and social responsibility and especially towards people, partners, customers and suppliers, the community in which it operates and the environment.

One of the Group's main objectives, besides creating value for shareholders and its customers, is to make a concrete contribution to building an environmentally and socially sustainable future, with a strong commitment that will grow over the years. The Sustainability Report is part of a series of initiatives undertaken by Racing Force during 2022, including the adoption of the Group Code of Ethics and the implementation of an Organization, Management and Control Model pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 231/2001.

Paolo Delprato, Chairman and CEO of Racing Force Group, commented: "The increasing attention to sustainability issues worldwide, both by governmental institutions and companies, is leading to a re-evaluation of production as well as consumption criteria, pushing for a new ethical and sustainable approach also towards economic and production investments, for a stable and long-lasting development over time. This paradigm is now also a concrete reality in the world of Motorsport where all stakeholders, from the International Federation to championship promoters, to Car Makers and Teams are involved in this radical change underway. Racing Force Group is once again pioneering worldwide in bringing also the world of Motorsport Safety Equipment towards the full compliance with ESG criteria."

Contacts per Racing Force

Barabino & PartnersRacing Force
Stefania Bassi
E-mail: s.bassi@barabino.it
mob: +39 335 6282667		Investor Relations
Roberto Ferroggiaro
E-mail: ir@racingforce.com
Giuseppe Fresa
E-mail: g.fresa@barabino.it
mob: +39 348 5703197		Media
Luigi Rossi
E-mail: media@racingforce.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lW6bY5ZvYpjIm21vZ8Zna2RjappjlGXKm2qdmpduZZ/JaWxnmWiXmZiVZnBnnmVo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-76902-racing-force-group-sustainability-report-2021.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
RACING FORCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.