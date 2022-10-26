DATA SILICON AWARDS: KALRAY WINS GOLD INNOVATION AWARD, PUBLIC AWARD AND BRONZE GRAND PRIZE WITH ITS NEW GENERATION DPU PROCESSOR

Recognition for Kalray's unique technology and its DPU (Data Processing Unit), a new type of low-power, high-performance programmable processor dedicated to high-performance computing applications.



Grenoble - France, October 26, 2022 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider of hardware and software technologies for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from Cloud to Edge, has won several awards, including the Gold Innovation Award, the Public Award and the Bronze Award at the Data Silicon Awards, held on October 20, 2022, in Paris. Organized as part of the Silicon Day Data, the Silicon Data Awards recognize the best data projects, solutions and innovations in the IT and tech world. These awards once again recognize Kalray's unique technology, which also won an award at the Flash Memory Summit last August.



Kalray's DPU: A New Type of Processor in the Spotlight

"We are delighted to have won these awards, it is a recognition of our innovative technology but also of the whole project delivered by Kalray to revolutionize the way data will be processed and managed in the future. DPU processors are going to play a crucial role in tomorrow's industries and are attracting increasing interest. Processors designed for yesterday's needs, such as CPUs and GPUs, cannot always efficiently analyze the huge amounts of data generated by today's applications. Kalray's teams have developed a technology that can exploit the full potential of a world that now relies on massive and disparate data to be processed as quickly as possible: the MPPA® DPU", explains Eric Baissus, Kalray CEO.

With its patented 80-core architecture, Kalray's DPU processor manages multiple data streams in parallel and without bottlenecks. It enables applications exploiting massive amounts of data to be more intelligent, efficient and energy-saving. Kalray's DPU is a low-power, high-performance programmable processor dedicated to data-intensive applications for fast-growing markets such as the data center, AI, edge computing, 5G, automotive ...

"Innovation has been at the heart of VMware's DNA for more than twenty years. Through these Silicon Data Awards, I am delighted to see the dynamism of our ecosystem and the quality of the projects presented. The prizes awarded to Kalray recognize an innovative and unique technology through its DPU processor, and demonstrate the ability of our ecosystem to innovate in both hardware and software for more efficient data processing and management," comments Marc Dollois, Vice-President and General Manager of VMware France and member of the Silicon Data Awards jury.

Kalray, the Only Player in Europe to Offer a DPU Processor

A spin-off from CEA Leti, one of the most advanced laboratories in the field of semiconductors, Kalray has developed a technological lead that enables it to offer a highly competitive alternative to the mainly American and Chinese players, and is the only player in Europe to offer this type of processor - an asset for the technological sovereignty of France and Europe.

The company has already been selected by Cloud customers such as Clever Cloud in France and is collaborating with Dell Technologies, the world leader in storage, through a strategic partnership. The company is also involved in a number of European collaborative projects such as the European Initiative Processor (EPI), PIRANA and 5G-OPERA projects around 5G. In a recent joint press release, Kalray, 2CRSi, Clever Cloud and Vates also announced their collaboration to equip data centers with innovative and sovereign hardware: a project to develop solutions for Cloud and Edge data center infrastructures around Kalray's DPU processor and its partners' innovative virtualization and software technologies.

Become a Major Player in Intelligent Data Processing and Management

Kalray aims to become a global leader in intelligent processing and data management. To this end, the company acquired Arcapix Holdings Ltd, a UK-based software company specializing in data storage and management solutions for computationally intensive applications, in March 2022.

"Although the semiconductor industry is dominated by a handful of players the emergence of new uses and new technologies is reshuffling the deck. With each technological breakthrough, we have seen new players emerge who have subsequently become leaders in their field because they have been able to provide a technological response to new needs that existing solutions could not fully satisfy. I am convinced that Kalray's technology can help us do just that.

With the acquisition of Arcapix, we can now also offer highly complementary software solutions to meet the evolving needs in the world of data-intensive storage and processing, and accelerate the time-to-market of our technology. This acquisition strengthens our position in the storage market and is perfectly in line with Kalray's development strategy and ambition, complementing our products, teams, expertise and markets, and eventually making Kalray a world leader in intelligent processing and data management", concludes Eric Baissus.

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - ALKAL) is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge. Kalray provides a full range of products and solutions to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures.

Its offerings include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards, as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management solutions. Implemented individually or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Science, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance. Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com



