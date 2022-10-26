Highlighting latest clinical findings, including comparative efficacy for ocular itch relief between Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength and an oral antihistamine

Forthcoming innovations in eye care to be previewed, including TOTAL30 for Astigmatism

TOTAL portfolio to be presented at an engaging event in partnership with FORTUNE Brand Studios, featuring the star of "Shark Tank" and CEO of Cyderes Robert Herjavec

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, will feature a host of innovations across its broad portfolio of products along with pertinent practice takeaways at the American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting (Academy22) in San Diego, California, on October 27, 2022. The meeting coincides with Alcon's Diamond Jubilee, celebrating 75 years of helping people see brilliantly. Alcon will host an engaging on-site program featuring events and the latest clinical presentations across contact lenses, allergy, dry eye and more.

"For 75 years, Alcon has remained steadfast in its mission to connect industry-leading vision care innovations for all eye care needs and professionals who are helping patients across the world," said Sean Clark, General Manager, U.S. Vision Care. "We are thrilled to continue this work as industry leaders by presenting an array of exciting events and presentations at Academy, including showcasing the growth of Alcon over the past 75 years and groundbreaking plans for the future."

Clinical Data and Research Findings in Contact Lenses and Ocular Allergies

Several research- and investigator-initiated trials supported by Alcon will be presented at the event highlighting the results of clinical research around the efficacy and performance of Pataday, PRECISION1 contact lenses, and some including competitive products. One notable study shows that a single dose of Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength was significantly more efficacious than a single dose of Claritin^ Tablets 24-Hour in reducing ocular itching in subjects with allergic conjunctivitis at both 15-minute onset of action and 24-hour duration of action evaluations.

Thursday, October 27 Poster Presentation: A Comparison of the Onset of Action and Duration of Action of Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength to Claritin Tablets 24-Hour in Reducing Ocular Itching in Subjects with Allergic Conjunctivitis. Presented by Jason Chin, OD, Kara Quealy, MS (available for questions in Exhibit Hall H from 4:30-6:30 p.m. PST)

Friday, October 28 Poster Presentation: Performance of Verofilcon A Daily Disposable Contact Lenses in Digital Device Users. Presented by Marc-Matthias Schulze, PhD, Dipl. Ing., et al (available for questions in Exhibit Hall H from 1:00-3:00 p.m. PST) Poster Presentation: Clinical Performance of Two Daily Disposable Toric Soft Contact Lenses Verofilcon A Versus Etafilcon A. Presented by Mark Perry, OD, et al (available for questions in Exhibit Hall H from 1:00-3:00 p.m. PST) Poster Presentation: Clinical Performance Comparison of Two Commercially Available Daily Disposable Soft Contact Lenses: Verofilcon A Versus Somofilcon A. Presented by Katherine Bickle, OD, PhD, et al (available for questions in Exhibit Hall H from 1:00-3:00 p.m. PST)



Innovations in Eye Care Expand Reach of Alcon Product Offerings

To continue its efforts in the advancement of eye care, Alcon will be expanding its footprint in the vision care market with the announcement of upcoming product launches and expansions, including:

TOTAL30 for Astigmatism, the much-anticipated toric lens born from the trusted Water Gradient lens technology of TOTAL30 sphere lenses, the first and only monthly replacement Water Gradient contact lens. 1

for Astigmatism, the much-anticipated toric lens born from the trusted Water Gradient lens technology of TOTAL30 sphere lenses, the first and only monthly replacement Water Gradient contact lens. Following its launch in 2020 and during COVID-19, Alcon accelerated MARLO access to help Eye Care Professionals (ECPs) better connect with their patients and continues to impact the eye care industry with its cutting-edge digital platform. In June 2022, the company announced MARLO had achieved the milestone of more than one million patients enrolled. In 2023, Alcon will expand its MARLO services to provide patients with greater access to eye care.

TOTAL Portfolio x FORTUNE Brand Studios to Provide Resources for ECPs to Optimize Practice Success and Patient Loyalty, Satisfaction

The Secrets to Success: Featuring Robert Herjavec and TOTAL to include Herjavec's personal experience as a contact lens patient and lessons learned from his career as an entrepreneur, CEO of Cyderes, and his time on ABC's "Shark Tank," including how they can apply to ECPs' businesses. The 1-hour event will include a panel discussion with leading optometrists, Drs. Pamela Lowe and Amanda Nanasy, and Associate Consultant from leading healthcare consulting firm, BSM, Barbra Dey. The event will take place at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, Room Indigo BF.

Thursday, October 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PST. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and close at 8 p.m. for beverages and networking. Fireside chat featuring business expert, star of "Shark Tank," and CEO of Cyderes, Robert Herjavec, and moderator and international award-winning journalist Del Irani Panel discussion highlighting "your patients' contact lens comfort," presented by Del Irani, Dr. Pamela Lowe, Dr. Amanda Nanasy and Barbra Dey Closing remarks (opportunity for networking in the room from 7:30-8:00 p.m.)



Visit Alcon's booth #601 for important information on Alcon's innovative products and programs featured in this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "commitment," "look forward," "maintain," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Some of these factors are discussed in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. In particular, our expectations could be affected by uncertainties regarding the success of our separation and spin-off from Novartis. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of its filing, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 24,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

^Claritin is not owned or affiliated with Alcon

