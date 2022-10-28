Anzeige
Freitag, 28.10.2022
57413416
WKN: 813516 ISIN: US6311031081 
GlobeNewswire
28.10.2022 | 08:41
Nasdaq Launches Nasdaq Custom Basket Calculation Service in collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence

Stockholm, October 28, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the launch
of Nasdaq Custom Basket Calculation Service (CBCS). The introduction of CBCS to
the market is driven by the increasing demand for a simpler and more efficient
way of managing proprietary indexes, thematic baskets, and ESG investments. 

CBCS allows clients to design and set up equity baskets with customized
features such as currency, return type, composition, and weights from a
pre-approved universe of stocks. The calculated basket level and reference data
is validated and distributed along with daily basket weight reports. 

The service is a result of a close collaboration between Nasdaq and S&P Global
Market Intelligence, a provider of data and technology solutions to global
markets. 

"We are thrilled to see the launch of what is to be the first major product
delivery in a wider collaboration between the two firms. Combining our service
capabilities will offer enhanced administrative, calculation and distribution
services, to provide a seamless, end- to- end workflow and address the demand
for bespoke baskets," said Christopher Hare, Executive Director at S&P Global
Market Intelligence. "As we look forward to the next stage in the service, the
ability to generate on-demand listed exposure for equity portfolios will
introduce an exciting change in the trading vehicles available to consumers,
and to the speed at which the customer demand can be satisfied." 

Through the new service, Nasdaq clients can now benefit from the calculation of
the basket level for each basket, managed and verified corporate actions such
as stock splits, dividends, mergers and acquisitions and the implementation of
these changes into the defined baskets in a timely and accurate way. 

"With CBCS, our clients get a fully managed solution for custom basket
calculations, an outsourced calculation service to avoid conflict of interest
by separating the calculation from the end-user's own business, and a solution
which is provided by Nasdaq's licensed benchmark administrator and thereby
ensures a high quality of data," said James McKeone, VP Head of European Data
at Nasdaq. "To build onto this momentum, we also aim to in the near future
launch a solution enabling investors to create a forward contract on customized
baskets as an alternative to OTC equity swaps." 

The service is available today to Nasdaq Stockholm AB or Nasdaq Clearing
members. For more information, please visit. 

Clients can access this service via their brokers and dealers that are members
of Nasdaq Stockholm AB and/or Nasdaq Clearing AB. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate,
deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled
insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers
to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with
conviction. 

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P
Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks,
analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and
automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the
world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan
for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit
www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence. 

Media Contacts

Nasdaq

Helle Mayor

Mobile: +45 9132 4030

helle.mayor@nasdaq.com



S&P Global Market Intelligence

Sabrina Mayeen

+44 (0)20 7176 0495

Sabrina.mayeen@spglobal.com

                  -NDAQG-
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
