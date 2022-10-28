DJ Sinopec Achieved Good Performance for the First Three Quarters of 2022

(28 October 2022, Hong Kong, China) China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (HKEX: 00386; SSE: 600028) today announced its unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2022.

Financial Highlights

-- In accordance with IFRS, the Company achieved operating income of RMB2.45 trillion in the first threequarters, up by 22.6% year-on-year; net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB57.284 billion,basic earnings per share were RMB0.473. The Company's financial position remained stable and operating cash flowimproved quarter by quarter.

-- The Company actively responded to market changes, deepened the optimization of the entire industry chain,enhanced production and marketing coordination, and achieved high-quality operating results. In the first threequarters, domestic crude oil production reached 188 million barrels, up by 0.8% year-on-year; natural gasproduction was 913.81 billion cubic feet, up by 4.1% year-on-year; refinery throughput reached 180 million tonnes;total domestic sales volume of refined oil products was 122 million tonnes; and ethylene production was 10.00million tonnes, up by 2.6% year-on-year.

-- The Company attached great importance to corporate value enhancement and the protection of shareholders'rights and interests by launching and implementing share buyback scheme both in A-share and H-share markets.

Operating Review

In the first three quarters of 2022, the world economic growth slowed down. As China effectively coordinated pandemic prevention and control with economic and social development, domestic economy stabilized and resumed growth momentum in the third quarter with the GDP grew by 3.9% year-on-year. International crude oil prices rose sharply and fluctuated in the first three quarters and then spiralled down in the third quarter. The average spot price of Platts Brent was USD102.5 per barrel, up by 50.8% year-on-year. Domestic demand for natural gas remained stable. According to the Company's statistics, domestic demand for refined oil products shrank in the first half of this year and then bounced back with a growth rate of 1.5% year-on-year in the third quarter. Meanwhile, demand for major chemical products was weak due to high crude oil price and the pandemic, leading to a contraction in profit margin. The ethylene equivalent consumption decreased by 1.0% year-on-year in the first three quarters.

In the face of severe and complex environment of production and operation, the Company took full advantages of its integrated industrial chain, actively responded to market changes, deepened the optimization of entire industrial chain, enhanced production and marketing coordination, and achieved high-quality operating results.

Exploration and Production: The Company seized the favourable opportunities from high oil prices to intensify efforts in exploration and development, consolidated the resource base, improved operational performance, and realised growth in production and profit. In terms of exploration, the Company stepped up venture exploration and trap preliminary exploration in new regions and areas, and achieved a number of oil and gas discoveries, including breakthroughs in the Shunbei oil and gas fields located in Tarim Basin, the shale oilfields in Bohai Bay Basin and Subei Basin, the ultra-deep natural gas exploration in Sichuan Basin. In terms of development, the Company accelerated the capacity expansion of major oilfields, such as those in Shunbei, Tahe and offshore blocks. It enhanced the efficiency of mature oil fields and fine-tuned their development. It also actively expanded the capacity of key natural gas blocks in Shunbei and Sichuan basins, and further optimized the entire natural gas business chain and improved its profitability. In the first three quarters of 2022, the Company's oil and gas production reached 363.18 million barrels of oil equivalent, up by 2.3% year-on-year. Crude oil production reached 210.82 million barrels, up by 1.0% year-on-year and natural gas production reached 913.8 billion cubic feet, up by 4.1% year-on-year. The exploration and production segment realised earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of RMB 46.245 billion in the first three quarters.

Nine-month period ended 30 September Changes Exploration and Production Unit 2022 2021 (%) Oil and gas production million boe 363.18 355.01 2.3 Crude oil production million barrels 210.82 208.65 1.0 China million barrels 188.05 186.59 0.8 Overseas million barrels 22.77 22.06 3.2 Natural gas production billion cubic feet 913.81 877.85 4.1 Realised crude oil price USD/barrel 94.24 60.94 54.6 Realised natural gas price USD/thousand cubic feet 7.54 6.74 11.9

Conversion: For domestic production of crude oil, 1 tonne = 7.1 barrels. For overseas production of crude oil, 1 tonne = 7.05 barrels. For production of natural gas, 1 cubic meter = 35.31 cubic feet.

Refining: The Company actively dealt with the challenges brought by high crude oil price and the pandemic, insisted on the integration and optimization of production and marketing, leveraged the adaptability of its facilities to maintain their stable operation. It flexibly adjusted the utilization rate of facilities, the product slate and the pace of export in accordance with the market conditions and reduced the inventory level. It optimized the pace of crude oil procurement and resources allocation to reduce procurement costs. Continuing efforts were made to shift the production of refined oil products to the production of chemicals and specialty products. It accelerated construction of advanced capacity, promoted structural adjustment projects in an orderly manner and expedited the hydrogen supply projects. In the first three quarters of 2022, the Company processed 180 million tonnes of crude oil, down by 5.6% year-on-year. The output of refined oil products was 103 million tonnes, of which the diesel output increased by 4.7% year-on-year. The refining segment realised EBIT of RMB 20.645 billion in the first three quarters.

Nine-month period ended 30 September Changes Refining Unit 2022 2021 (%) Refinery throughput million tonnes 180.07 190.73 (5.6) Gasoline, diesel and kerosene production million tonnes 103.07 108.60 (5.1) Gasoline million tonnes 44.98 49.07 (8.3) Diesel million tonnes 44.92 42.92 4.7 Kerosene million tonnes 13.17 16.60 (20.7) Light chemical feedstock production million tonnes 32.21 33.71 (4.4) Light product yield % 73.95 73.72 0.23 percentage points Refining yield % 95.11 94.71 0.40 percentage points

Marketing and Distribution: In the face of unfavourable situation arising from sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks in different regions, the Company strengthened the integration of production and marketing, scientifically adjusted business strategy and dynamically optimized the resources allocation. Specifically, it seized the favorable opportunity resulting from the gradual recovery of demand and continuous standardization of market order in the third quarter to vigorously boost sales and profitability. The Company actively expanded low-sulphur bunker fuel operation, reinforced its market position, expanded the business scope, enhanced its brand power and improved the quality and profitability of non-fuel business. Efforts were made to accelerate sales network development, digitisation and its transformation into an integrated energy service provider of petrol, gas, hydrogen, power and services. In the first three quarters, domestic sales volume of refined oil products was 121.99 million tonnes, of which the sales volume for the third quarter was 43.53 million tonnes, up by 16.4% quarter-on-quarter. The marketing and distribution segment realised EBIT of RMB 23.154 billion in the first three quarters.

Nine-month period ended 30 September Changes Marketing and Distribution Unit 2022 2021 (%) Total sales volume of refined oil products million tonnes 151.60 166.59 (9.0) Total domestic sales volume of refined oil products million tonnes 121.99 127.88 (4.6) Retail million tonnes 79.09 83.70 (5.5) Direct sales & distribution million tonnes 42.91 44.18 (2.9) Annualised average throughput per station tonnes/station 3,430 3,633 (5.6)

