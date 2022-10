GNRC Stock Bullish on Strong Industry TailwindsWhile some investors shun so-called sin stocks, it would behoove them to run toward "storm stocks," especially in light of the fierce hurricanes, record heatwaves, snowstorms, wildfires, and rolling blackouts of recent years. In September, Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Caribbean and Atlantic Canada, knocking out the power for hundreds of.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...