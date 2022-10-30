Amag: Amag Group, an Austrian premium supplier of high-quality aluminium cast and flat rolled products, posted considerable growth in revenue of 46.6 % to Euro 1,353.9 million in the first three quarters of 2022, mainly reflecting the higher aluminium price level, price adjustments due to increased costs, and optimisation of the product mix. The significantly weaker EUR against the USD also exerted a revenue-enhancing effect. At 341,500 tonnes, total shipments were slightly above the previous year's level. With production levels remaining solid, the Metal Division benefited from the attractive average aluminium price and relatively favourable alumina costs. The Casting and Rolling divisions were characterised by high productivity as well es by an optimised use of existing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...