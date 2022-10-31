Pinnacle Pet Group ("PPG"), a pan-European, fully integrated pet insurance health services platform whose controlling shareholder is JAB Holding Company, today announced the completion of the acquisition of the United Kingdom operations of Crum Forster Pet Insurance Group ("C&F Pet"), which includes Pet Protect, a Managing General Agent ("MGA") pet insurance specialist with approximately 70,000 customers and 40 years' experience offering flexible and affordable coverage for dogs and cats, and VioVet, a pet e-commerce and e-pharmacy company supplying pet products.

With Pet Protect, PPG will provide insurance for approximately one million pets in the United Kingdom and Europe and will expand into non-insurance pet-related health services such as medication, supplements, and pet care through VioVet's ecommerce and epharmacy platform, which has approximately 900,000 transactions per year. Pinnacle Pet Group was formed in 2021 and has been growing rapidly, including the two recently announced acquisitions of AGILA Pet Insurance and Veterfina's European Pet Insurance Business. Both transactions are subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.

"We would like to welcome Caroline Coleman, the Managing Director of Pet Protect and Mike Thornhill, the Managing Director of VioVet to the PPG family and are pleased to welcome a team and portfolio of brands that will advance our mission to build a pet insurance and health services platform comprising of pet insurance, pet ecommerce and epharmacy offerings, as we meet the evolving needs of pets and pet parents," said Dirk Beeckman, CEO of JAB's pet insurance portfolio. "This transaction fits perfectly with our strategy to build a comprehensive offering of affordable, comprehensive pet products and brands to support each stage of a pet's lifecycle."

About Pinnacle Pet Group

Pinnacle Pet Group ("PPG" or "the Group") is a pan-European, fully integrated pet insurance health services platform whose controlling shareholder is JAB Holding Company. PPG's ambition is to create the leading pet insurance and health services platform globally, outside North America. The Group offers a complete range of pet insurance products and services, catering to both animal owners, distribution partners, breeders, shelters, and veterinarians. The Group was established in 2021 through a joint venture with BNP Paribas Cardif, which transferred the majority ownership of Cardif Pinnacle to JAB. As the insurance subsidiary of BNP Paribas, BNP Paribas Cardif is the world leader in bancassurance partnerships1 and creditor insurance2. Within the UK, Cardif Pinnacle developed products and services focused on the Pet Insurance market. In July 2022, JAB and PPG announced the acquisition of AGILA Tierversicherung AG ("AGILA"), the German activity in pet insurance from the WERTGARANTIE Group. AGILA AG is based in Hannover and was founded in 1994 as a subsidiary of WERTGARANTIE. AGILA is the market leader in animal health insurance for dogs and cats in Germany and Austria.

1 Source: Finaccord 2018

2 Source: Finaccord 2021

