Cooper Standard Reports Strong Sales Growth and Margin Improvement in Third Quarter 2022

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) today reported results for the third quarter 2022.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) today reported results for the third quarter 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Summary . Sales totaled USD657.2 million, an increase of 24.8% compared to third quarter 2021 . Net loss narrowed to USD32.7 million or USD(1.90) per diluted share compared to a net loss of USD123.2 millionor USD(7.20) per diluted share in the third quarter 2021 . Adjusted EBITDA totaled USD20.5 million; adjusted EBITDA margin improved by approximately 950 basis pointsvs. third quarter 2021 . Quarter-end cash balance of USD231 million; continuing strong total liquidity of USD387 million . Net new business awards on electric vehicles of USD27 million in the quarter and USD72 million year to date;Total net new business awards of USD66 million in the quarter and USD124 million year to date

"We were able to leverage our improving cost structure, enhanced commercial agreements and higher year-over-year industry production levels to drive positive results in the quarter," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "OEM production schedules remain erratic, however, with actual volumes still falling well short of industry forecasts and our customers' own releases. Despite this continuing challenge, we expect to deliver further operational improvements and margin expansion through the remainder of the year."

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollar amounts in millions except per share amounts) Sales USD 657.2 USD 526.7 USD 1,876.1 USD 1,728.8 Net loss USD (32.7) USD (123.2) USD (127.3) USD (220.6) Adjusted net loss USD (29.5) USD (106.4) USD (139.3) USD (172.0) Loss per diluted share USD (1.90) USD (7.20) USD (7.41) USD (12.96) Adjusted loss per diluted share USD (1.71) USD (6.23) USD (8.11) USD (10.10) Adjusted EBITDA USD 20.5 USD (33.9) USD 10.3 USD (10.0)

The year-over-year increase in third quarter sales was primarily attributable to favorable volume and mix as well as realized recoveries of material cost inflation, which are reflected in price adjustments. These were partially offset by foreign exchange.

Net loss for the third quarter 2022 was USD(32.7) million, including restructuring charges of USD1.7 million and other special items. Net loss for the third quarter 2021 was USD(123.2) million, including restructuring charges of USD1.6 million and other special items. Adjusted net loss, which excludes restructuring, other special items and their related tax impact, was USD(29.5) million in the third quarter 2022 compared to USD(106.4) million in the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year improvement was primarily due to improved volume and mix, lower income tax expense and improved operating efficiencies. These were partially offset by continuing material cost inflation net of realized customer recoveries, higher labor costs and other inflationary headwinds.

Adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted loss per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

Automotive New Business Awards

The Company continues to leverage its world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities, its innovation programs and its reputation for quality and service to win new business awards with its customers. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company received net new business awards representing approximately USD66 million in incremental anticipated future annualized sales, including USD27 million of awards on electric vehicle platforms. Year to date net new business awards totaled USD124 million, including USD72 million on electric vehicle platforms. Since the beginning of 2020, the Company has received net new business awards on electric vehicle platforms totaling over USD275 million in expected incremental annualized sales.

Segment Results of Operations

Sales

Three Months Ended September Variance Due To: 30, 2022 2021 Change Volume / Mix* Foreign Exchange Deconsolidation (dollar amounts in thousands) Sales to external customers North America USD 351,011 USD 270,592 USD 80,419 USD 80,840 USD (421) USD - Europe 113,670 98,682 14,988 34,726 (19,738) - Asia Pacific 129,493 109,526 19,967 35,932 (9,818) (6,147) South America 27,073 15,981 11,092 11,129 (37) - Total Automotive 621,247 494,781 126,466 162,627 (30,014) (6,147) Corporate, eliminations and other 35,906 31,909 3,997 6,097 (2,100) - Consolidated sales USD 657,153 USD 526,690 USD 130,463 USD 168,724 USD (32,114) USD (6,147)

^* Net of customer price adjustments . Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments including recoveries, was driven by vehicle productionvolume increases due to the lessening impact of semiconductor-related supply issues. . The impact of foreign currency exchange was primarily related to the Euro, Chinese Renminbi and KoreanWon.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended September Variance Due To: 30, 2022 2021 Change Volume/ Foreign Cost (Increases)/ Mix* Exchange Decreases** (dollar amounts in thousands) Segment adjusted EBITDA North America USD 19,401 USD 8,817 USD 10,584 USD 29,273 USD (1,355) USD (17,334) Europe (10,905) (25,112) 14,207 16,942 1,205 (3,940) Asia Pacific 7,523 (14,274) 21,797 10,612 (10) 11,195 South America 766 (3,422) 4,188 2,750 1,060 378 Total Automotive 16,785 (33,991) 50,776 59,577 900 (9,701) Corporate, eliminations and 3,720 132 3,588 9,015 28 (5,455) other Consolidated adjusted EBITDA USD 20,505 USD (33,859) USD 54,364 USD 68,592 USD 928 USD (15,156)

^* Net of customer price adjustments

^** Net of deconsolidation . Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments including recoveries, was driven by vehicle productionvolume increases due to a lessening impact on customer production schedules for semiconductor-related supply issuesin the current year period. . The impact of foreign currency exchange was primarily related to the Euro and Brazilian Real, partiallyoffset by the Mexican Peso. . The Cost (Increases) / Decreases category above includes:? Commodity cost and inflationary economics; ? Manufacturing efficiencies and purchasing savings through lean initiatives; ? Increased compensation-related expenses; and ? Decreased costs related to ongoing salaried headcount initiatives and restructuring savings.

Cash and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2022, Cooper Standard had cash and cash equivalents totaling USD231.2 million. Total liquidity, including availability under the Company's amended senior asset-based revolving credit facility, was USD386.9 million at the end of the third quarter.

Based on current expectations for light vehicle production and customer demand for our products, the Company expects its current solid cash balance and access to flexible credit facilities will provide sufficient resources to support ongoing operations and the execution of planned strategic initiatives for the foreseeable future. The Company's ability to meet its debt service requirements for the next twelve months is contingent upon its ability to refinance its term loan facility. The Company continues its discussions with certain investors with respect to potential refinancing alternatives. While discussions are ongoing, the Company has not reached an agreement with respect to such a transaction for refinancing its capital structure and there can be no assurances that such an agreement will be reached in the future.

Outlook

Industry projections for global light vehicle production growth, while still positive, have moderated over the past three months. Based on these industry projections, macroeconomic conditions, current customer production schedules and the Company's results to date, the Company is adjusting its 2022 full year guidance as follows:

