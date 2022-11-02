Integral Ad Science, Inc.: IAS Expands EMEA Presence with New Market Launches and Senior Appointments

IAS launches in Poland, Czechia, and Turkey, whilst also bolstering its Norway and Denmark presence to accelerate verification and digital media quality solutions for advertisers

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced new market launches and senior appointments to extend its EMEA footprint. As part of its international growth strategy, the company is furthering its business operations in Norway and Denmark, and launching its services locally in Poland, Czechia, and Turkey through sales and service partnerships. This will enable IAS to enhance media quality solutions and form new partnerships with brands, agencies, platforms, and publishers across the regions.





The expansion will ensure that digital advertising campaigns better resonate with audiences in multiple key markets, driving greater media efficiency and effectiveness. It will accelerate IAS's verification and programmatic solutions, including brand safety and suitability, contextual advertising, fraud detection, and viewability, to IAS's global and local customers in Norway, Denmark, Poland, Czechia, and Turkey.

The expansion in Norway and Denmark builds upon IAS's Nordic hub in Stockholm, Sweden. It includes the new appointments of Ola Tveit in Norway and Morten Sandbæk Beck in Denmark as Sales Directors, who join IAS with deep expertise in digital advertising and marketing.

IAS's expansion into Eastern Europe includes teaming up with local partner Adsonice LLC in Poland. IAS has further affirmed its international presence through a launch in Turkey, alongside a local partnership with Logaritma, that has been working in the region since 2002. Both Adsonice and Logaritma partner with IAS as teams with extensive knowledge and trusted expertise in the regions.

This increased presence will drive international growth and consolidate IAS's work in these high-growth markets. IAS's bolstered presence in Nordic, Eastern Europe, and Turkey will allow it to strengthen its relationships with brands, agencies, and platforms, extending core verification and digital media quality products, with a view to providing further IAS services in the future.

Csaba Szabo, Managing Director, EMEA, IAS, commented on the expansion news:

"IAS is delighted to announce the expansion of its global footprint in EMEA. We are seeing demand from brands for further verification and optimisation of programmatic digital advertising across EMEA. The scale of our growth across these markets for digital advertising represents our ambition towards international expansion. Investing into these markets presents a huge opportunity for local brands and agencies seeking the highest quality digital ad impressions, as well as for our existing global customers who are increasingly operating in the region. I look forward to working with an experienced team and partners to further IAS's growth strategy in new areas."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com .

