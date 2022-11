Qvella requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20220421005897 issued April 22, 2022"Qvella FAST System and FAST-PBC Prep Cartridge Get CE Marked and FDA Listed for In Vitro Diagnostic Use" be removed.

Jodi Echakowitz

Boulevard Public Relations

416-271-7250

jodi@boulevardpr.com