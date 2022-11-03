Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) ("ACDC" or the " Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Tom Peregoodoff as Director, effective November 1st, 2022.

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman of the board, comments: "We are thrilled to have Tom and his vast technical and executive experience join our board. Tom's experience includes value-add roles with Pretium (sold to Newcrest in 2022), BHP, Peregrine Diamonds (sold to DeBeers Canada in 2018) and Apollo Silver."

Mr. Peregoodoff has 30+ years industry leadership experience through all stages of exploration. He was previously VP of Early Stage Exploration at BHP and CEO at Peregrine Diamonds. Currently Mr. Peregoodoff is CEO of Apollo Silver and a board member and independent director of American West Metals Limited.

Tom Peregoodoff replaces James Walchuck as a member of the board. The Company thanks Mr. Walchuck for his contributions.

About the Company

The Company is conducting its fall and winter exploration program on the high grade past producing Copper District Property "Lordsburg" in New Mexico.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

American Copper Development Corporation

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Schieber

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: (778) 372-9888

Email: invest@american-copper.com

Website: https://american-copper.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Accordingly, the forward-looking information discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting ACDC. Although ACDC believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on this information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, ACDC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142913