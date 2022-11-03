DJ Linedata Services: Press release on the filing of a proposed public share buyback offer initiated by Linedata for1,100,000 of its own shares

Linedata Services Linedata Services: Press release on the filing of a proposed public share buyback offer initiated by Linedata for1,100,000 of its own shares 03-Nov-2022 / 18:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE ON THE FILING OF A PROPOSED

PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK OFFER INITIATED BY

FOR 1,100,000 OF ITS OWN SHARES

IN ORDER TO REDUCE ITS SHARE CAPITAL

presented by

PRESENTING ESTABLISHMENT AND GUARANTOR

OFFER PRICE: EUR50.00 per Linedata Services share

OFFER PERIOD: 22 days minimum

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The public buyback offer will be launched, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 231-32 of the General Regulation of the AMF and R. 225-153 and R. 225-154 of the French Commercial Code, after (i) the publication by Linedata Services of a press release announcing that the resolution on the reduction of the share capital through a buyback and cancellation of shares was validly adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Linedata Services' shareholders on November 30, 2022, (ii) the publication by the AMF of its decision on the Offer's compliance and (iii) the publication by Linedata Services of the purchase notices in a journal of legal announcements and the bulletin of mandatory legal announcements.

This press release on the filing, on November 3, 2022, by Linedata Services, with the French market authority ("AMF"), of a public buyback offer for its own shares, has been produced and published in accordance with the provisions of Articles 231-16 and 231-17 of the General Regulation of the AMF.

The proposed Offer and the draft information memorandum remain subject to examination by the AMF.

The draft information memorandum is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Linedata Services (www.linedata.com) and may be obtained free of charge from Linedata Services (27, rue d'Orléans - 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine) and Degroof Petercam Wealth Management (44, rue de Lisbonne - 75008 Paris).

In accordance with Article 231-28 of the General Regulation of the AMF, the document containing the other information about Linedata's legal, financial, accounting and other characteristics will be filed with the AMF and made available to the public by the day before the launching of the public share buyback offer at the latest, in accordance with the same rules. 1. PRESENTATION OF THE OFFER 1.1 Introduction

The Board of Directors of the company Linedata Services, a French public limited company with share capital of 6,379,327.00 euros, whose registered office is at 27, rue d'Orléans in Neuilly-sur-Seine (92200), and whose registration number is 414 945 089 Nanterre RCS ("Linedata" or the "Company"), whose shares have been admitted to trading on the Euronext market (Compartment B) of Euronext Paris under ISIN FR0004156297, decided, during its meeting of October 25, 2022, to submit to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Linedata (the "Extraordinary General Meeting"), which was called for November 30, 2022, a resolution on a reduction in the Company's share capital, not motivated by losses, of a maximum total amount of EUR1,100,000, through a public share buyback offer, with a view to the shares' cancellation (the "Offer"), for a maximum number of 1,100,000 Company shares at a price of EUR50.00 per share, in accordance with Articles L. 225-204 and L. 225-207 of the French Commercial Code.

After having approved the principle in its decision of October 25, 2022, which gave rise to the launching of a pre-offer period (D&I 222C2396 of October 26, 2022), on November 2, 2022, Linedata's Board of Directors decided to file this proposed Offer with the AMF.

This Offer is governed by the provisions of Title III of Book II and, more specifically, by the provisions of Articles 233-1, 5° and following of the General Regulation of the AMF, and is subject to the prior meeting of the conditions referred to in paragraph 2.1 below.

The Offer, at a price of EUR50.00 per Linedata share, is for a maximum of 1,100,000 shares, accounting for 17.24% of the share capital on the filing of the Offer[1].

In accordance with the provisions of Article 261-1 I. 3° of the General Regulation of the AMF, at its meeting of September 26, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors retained the firm Ledouble, represented by Ms. Stéphanie Guillaumin and Mr. Olivier Cretté, as independent experts in charge of drawing up a report on the financial conditions of the Offer.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 231-13 of the General Regulation of the AMF, the Offer is being presented by Banque Degroof Petercam (the "Presenting Establishment"), which guarantees the content and irrevocable nature of the commitments made by the Company in connection with the Offer. 1.2 Reasons for the Offer and intentions of the Company 1.2.1 Reasons for the Offer

Linedata is offering to all of its shareholders to buy back 1,100,000 shares at a price of EUR50.00 per share. This price represents a premium of 45.35% on the closing share price at October 24, 2022 (last day of trading before the announcement of the details of the proposed Offer) and a premium of 42.61% and 38.61% compared with the average trade-weighted volumes exchanged over the 20-day and 60-day periods preceding that date.

Given the current market backdrop, and notably considering the recent decline in the Company's share price, the Offer therefore enables the offering to shareholders who so desire, a partial but immediate liquidity window, which the market does not currently offer owing to limited trading in the free float, and which will realize a more coherent valuation based on the financial performance of the Company than that observed on the stock market.

Following the Offer, the Company will maintain a solid financial structure, to enable it to fund growth, both organic and via targeted external growth transactions, in line with the strategy currently being implemented.

Mr. Anvaraly Jiva and the company Amanaat[2], which he controls, which are the Company's majority shareholders and will vote in favor of the resolution on a share capital reduction via the launch of a public share buyback offer at the Extraordinary General Meeting called for November 30, 2022, have stated that they will not tender their shares to the Offer.

As a result, if the other shareholders (excluding treasury shares), who represent 36.66% of the share capital, tendered all of their shares to the Offer, they would benefit from liquidity amounting to close to half of their shareholdings.

Lastly, the Offer will enable shareholders who do not tender their shares, or whose orders to tender are reduced within the framework of centralization, to benefit from an earnings-enhancing impact of around 17% on EPS[3]. 1.2.2 Breakdown of the share capital and voting rights of Linedata before the Offer

Share capital of Linedata

At September 30, 2022, the share capital of Linedata amounted to EUR6,379,327.00, divided up into 6,379,327 shares each with a nominal value of EUR1. The corresponding number of theoretical voting rights at September 30, 2022 was 10,434,696.

Linedata's shareholders

To the best of the Company's knowledge, the Company's share capital and voting rights at September 30, 2022 break down as follows:

% of Shareholders Number of % of share Number of theoretical voting theoretical shares capital rights[4] voting rights Mr. Anvaraly Jiva 509,312 7.98% 1,018,624 9.76% Amanaat 3,208,863 50.30% 6,417,726 61.50% Sub-total Anvaraly Jiva/Concert 3,718,175 58.28% 7,436,350 71.27% Managers, employees and various 348,532 5.46% 663,410 6.36% similar Public 1,990,436 31.20% 2,012,752 19.29% Treasury shares 322,184[5] 5.05% 322,184 3.09% Total 6,379,327 100.00% 10,434,696 100.00%

There are no other restrictions in the by-laws on the exercising of voting rights or share transfers. The Company is not aware of any agreements that fall under Article L. 233-11 of the French Commercial Code, or of any shareholder agreements relating to the company, except for the collective retention commitments entered into by some shareholders, including Mr. Anvaraly Jiva and the company Amanaat, in accordance with Article 787 B of the French General Tax Code. 1.3 The Company's intentions for the next twelve months 1.3.1 Business strategy

The Company intends to carry on with its activities in line with the strategy currently implemented.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2022 13:43 ET (17:43 GMT)