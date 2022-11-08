DJ RUBIS: Q3 2022 trading update: stable volumes, solid gross profit growth

Paris, 8 November 2022, 17:45 CET

Q3 2022 TRADING UPDATE

Stable volumes,

Solid gross profit growth

Third quarter 2022 has seen continuing growth of gross profit at Rubis Énergie, development of Rubis Renewables, and excellent growth of JV Rubis Terminal:

-- Rubis Énergie has seen steady earnings growth supported by:? Retail & Marketing: underlying[1] volume growth of +1% in Q3 2022 yoy was diluted by deterioration inHaiti and voluntarily decline of the aviation volumes (with low margins) in Africa without impact onprofitability. Reported volumes stood at -3% in Q3 2022 vs Q1 2021, though decline was offset by strong unitprofit and as a result +16% increase in gross profit, ? Support & Services[2]: slight volumes decline in Q3 2022 (Q3 2022: -5% vs Q3 2021, 9M 2022: +23% vs9M 2021) was mostly offset by unit profit improvement leading to flat gross profit in supply/shipping segment;

-- Rubis Renouvelables: revenues came in at EUR13m with an installed capacity of 368 MWp. Third quarter wasmainly marked by the finalisation of the construction of the awarded projects of the previous CRE tenders (i.e. 79 MWp) which will be commissioned at the end of 2022 - beginning of 2023;

-- Rubis Terminal JV: storage revenue stood at EUR56m with growth accelerating to +5% yoy in Q3 2022 (9M 2022:+4% yoy), supported by double digit increase in biofuels and agrifoods, as well as high single digit growth inchemicals.

Q3 2022 Group sales came in at EUR2,042m with 70% increase yoy, mostly boosted by rising oil prices yoy (+80%). Sales breakdown by segment and region is presented in the table below. It is important to remind that, as a fuel distributor, Rubis passes on changes in oil price to the clients. Thus, key indicator for the earnings development is rather volume and unit margin than sales development.

Change Change Revenue (in EURm) Q3 2022 yoy 9M 2022 yoy 2,029 69% 5,307 63% Rubis Énergie 1,722 69% 4,555 61% ? Retail & Marketing 216 28% 633 32% -- Europe -- Caribbean 727 70% 1,949 70% -- Africa 779 86% 1,973 65% ? Support & Services 308 67% 752 75% Rubis Renouvelables 13 - 25 - Consolidated revenue 2,042 70% 5,333 64%

No events have occurred since the publication of the financial statements as of 30 June 2022 that are likely to have a material effect on the Group's financial structure.

Rubis Énergie

Rubis Énergie incorporates the Retail & Marketing of fuel (in service stations or for professionals), lubricants, liquefied gases and bitumen, as well as the logistics behind the Retail & Marketing activity through the Support& Services, grouping together trading-supply and shipping operations.

-- Retail & Marketing (85% of consolidated revenue)

The Retail & Marketing operates in three geographic areas: Europe (25% of EBIT[3]), the Caribbean (29%3) and Africa (47%3).

The third quarter of 2022 has seen +1% volume growth (excluding Haiti and aviation volume in East Africa) and excellent unit profit development, supporting +16% yoy increase in gross profit (9M 2022: +17% yoy). However, reported volumes were slightly down at -3% in Q3 2022 (+3% in 9M 2022) mostly as a result of: a) voluntarily reduction of aviation volumes in East Africa, b) deterioration in Haiti, and c) low bitumen volumes due to a particularly long rainy season this year in West Africa.

The table below provides volume split by region for Q3 and 9M over 2019-2022 years. And for illustrative purposes it provides the comparison of 2022 vs 2019 without the acquisition in Eastern Africa - thus like-for-like comparison. It also provides comparison of 2022 vs 2019 on like-for-like basis but excluding aviation segment.

VOLUMES SOLD BY REGION IN Q3 OVER 2019-2022

(in '000 m3) 2022 2021 2020 2019 2022 2022 2022 vs 2019* vs 2021 vs 2019* excl. aviation Europe 195 198 186 201 -2% -3% -3% Caribbean 536 532 489 564 1% -5% -4% Africa 573 619 561 642 -7% 0% 9% TOTAL 1,304 1,349 1,235 1,407 -3% -3% 0%

*2022 vs 2019 on a like-for-like basis excluding acquisition in East Africa.

VOLUMES SOLD BY REGION IN 9 MONTHS OVER 2019-2022

(in '000 m3) 2022 2021 2020 2019 2022 2022 2022 vs 2019* vs 2021 vs 2019* excl. aviation Europe 637 636 588 666 0% -4% -5% Caribbean 1,653 1,515 1,455 1,703 9% -3% -1% Africa 1,841 1,848 1,672 1,651 0% 11% 10% TOTAL 4,131 3,999 3,715 4,020 3% 0% 2%

*2022 vs 2019 ion a like-for-like basis excluding acquisition in East Africa.

The regional development - key take-aways:

-- Europe: as a reminder, this region is dominated by the distribution of liquefied gas representing ± 80%volumes and 90% gross profit of Europe. Volumes decreased by -2% to 194,600 m3 (flat 9M 2022 yoy). Volumes varyaccording to weather conditions, with typical variations of ±5% per quarter year-on-year. Switzerland and Spainrecorded excellent growth, partially supported by interest in switching to LPG as well as strong growth in Autogas(LPG as a motor fuel). France remained stable compared to the previous year, with a slightly increased marketshare, while Portugal was more affected by unfavourable weather conditions.

-- Caribbean: volumes stood at 536,100 m3, +1% yoy. Volumes - excluding Haiti - increased by 8%, supportedonce again by tourism and aviation recovery (+50% yoy) and good development in the service stations network (+8%).But this was partially offset by rapid deterioration of the security and economic situation in Haiti in September2022, resulting in 25% decline in volumes though stable gross profit in Q3 2022. The regional unit profit wassupported by falling oil prices (-15% in Q3 2022 vs Q2 2022) and as such the Caribbean region once again reportedexcellent gross profit growth in Q3 2022;

-- Africa: volumes came in at 573,000 m3 with -7% decline. East Africa continues its effort on theoptimisation and investment in the service stations network with 25% increase in volumes in service stations andmarked improvement in gross profit in Q3 2022 yoy. However, most of the regional volumes decline (-5%) was due tooptimisation of the aviation contracts in Kenya to improve the margins and with no dilutive impact on gross profit.Bitumen was impacted by heavy rainy season (vs almost dry season last year) with 30% decline in volumes as mostconstruction works were stopped due to the weather. As rainy season is mostly over, demand should see some recoveryin Q4 2022.

-- Support & Services (14% of consolidated revenue)

The Support & Services business includes all the Group's shipping, trading and logistics operations as well as the SARA refinery (French Antilles). It recorded total revenue of EUR320 million (+74% yoy) for the Q3 2022 period, driven by increasing yoy oil prices.

While volumes were slightly down yoy in Q3 2022 (-5%), unit profit has mostly compensated the decline leading to flat gross profit of supply/shipping segments in Q3 2022 (double digit increase yoy for 9M 2022). The rest of the division (SARA refinery and logistics operations) benefits from specific business model with almost stable earnings profile.

Rubis Renouvelables

Newly established Rubis Renouvelables division includes Photosol activities, acquired in April 2022, as well as the 18.5% stake in HDF Energy, acquired in June 2021. Creation of this division and future investments will enable the Group to achieve a target of 25% of its EBITDA in renewable energies in the medium term, with a minimum of 2.5 GW of installed photovoltaic capacity in France by 2030.

The accounts of Photosol have been included in the Group's consolidation from 1st April 2022, i.e., for a period of six months to 30 September 2022.

Operational data Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Assets in operation (MWp) 330 368 Electricity production (GWh) 139 140 Sales (in EURM) 12 13

Photosol has increased its secured portfolio by 25 MWp awarded projects winning CRE tender offers in August 2022 (PPE 2). The development pipeline reaches 3.5 GW, of which 1.2 GW are in advanced development and tender ready projects and 2.3 GW in early stage.

Rubis Terminal JV

Rubis Terminal benefits from resilient business model and high-capacity utilisation (above 90%). Q3 2022 has seen an excellent development with storage revenues acceleration to +5% yoy (up from +3% in H1 2022), supported by chemicals (+8%) and agrifoods (+35% yoy). Fuel revenues remain stable with 21% increase in biofuels, offsetting 4% decline in non-biofuels.

-- in France (+5% in Q3 2022, +3% in 9M 2022) revenues have accelerated with growth in fuel revenues up 1%(+31% bio and -1% non-biofuel), strong demand for agrifood storage and ongoing strength in the chemicals;

-- Spain (+13% in Q3 20022, +10% in 9M 2022) continues to see strong momentum driven by biofuels andpetrochemicals;

