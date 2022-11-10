Renewi plc: Half-year report -2

DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Half-year report 10-Nov-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10 November 2022

strong first half PERFORMANCE, WITH good STRATEGIC progress

Renewi plc (LSE: RWI), the leading European waste-to-product business, announces its results for the six months ended 30 September 2022.

Financial Highlights

-- Underlying EBIT1 increased 16% to EUR75.2m (2021: EUR64.7m), on revenue up 4% to EUR952m (2021: EUR916m)

-- EBIT margin increased to 7.9% (2021: 7.1%) supported by good margins in the Commercial and Specialitiesdivisions

-- Underlying EBITDA1 increased to EUR131.9m (2021: EUR126.6m)

-- Statutory profit of EUR53.4m (2021: EUR36.5m) as a result of increased EBIT and a net exceptional profit* ofEUR10m

-- Core net debt# increased to EUR388m (March 2022: EUR303m), reflecting the initial debt impact of EUR66m for theParo acquisition and EUR16m of innovation capital investments. Net debt to EBITDA of 1.7x (March 2022: 1.4x) in linewith expectations

-- Main drivers of first half result included strong operational performance, balancing volume pressure withcost control, and margin management by passing inflation through to customers. Higher recyclate prices in Q1 andcertain favourable one-off items supported the performance

Strategic Highlights

-- Commercial Netherlands completed the acquisition of the Paro C&D business in Amsterdam in August. Siterationalisation and integration are now underway

-- Renewi's first advanced sorting line in Ghent has been built and is expected to be commissioned in H2FY23, to allow our customers to be compliant with Vlarema 8 legislation which bans recyclable materials from beingincinerated

-- Good progress on committed EUR100m+ circular innovation investments with EUR45m deployed to date

-- Both regulation and societal pressure continue to increase demand for recycled materials and to divertmore waste from landfill and incineration to recycling

-- Recycling rate increased to 68.4% (March 2022: 67.2%)

-- Renewi 2.0 programme and Mineralz & Water recovery plan remain on track

Outlook

-- We are mindful of the current challenging macroeconomic outlook with continuing inflationary costpressures, the movement of recyclate prices to normalised levels and ongoing pressure on volumes in the near-term.Accordingly, management's expectations for the full year are unchanged despite a stronger than anticipated firsthalf performance

-- In the medium-term we are committed to protecting our margins, offsetting inflation with price,countering volume pressure with strong cost control and benefitting from the Group's proven resilience. We remainon track to deliver the remaining EUR40m+ from the identified value drivers

-- In the longer-term we remain confident that, with regulation driving increasing demand for recycledmaterials, Renewi is well positioned for growth in its markets and to serve customers profitably as the circulareconomy develops and the market for low carbon secondary materials evolves

1The definition and rationale for the use of non-IFRS measures are included in note 18.

*Including discount rate changes following central bank rate increases and inflationary impacts on long-term contracts.

Core net debt used for banking leverage calculations excludes the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities and UK PPP net debt.

Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We delivered a strong performance in the first half of FY23, ahead of our expectations. Our focus on pricing and cost control, together with high demand for recyclates, resulted in good profitability. Revenue was up 4% as a result of price increases more than offsetting lower volumes for inbound waste.

"Our strategy to grow our leading position as a waste-to-product company is proving to be increasingly relevant with a significant number of attractive investment opportunities. Strategy execution is progressing well across our three value drivers. We increased our market share with the completion of our acquisition of Paro. We recycled more of our incoming waste with the continued investment in circular innovations, we progressed on our journey to digitise our company with the Renewi 2.0 programme, and our Mineralz & Water recovery continues. Together these programmes will deliver an additional EUR10m of EBIT this year and are on track to deliver their full potential.

"While the Board remains suitably cautious about the challenging macroeconomic outlook in the short term, we are confident the fundamentals of our business will allow us to grow in the medium and longer term. Waste volumes have historically been resilient through cycles and the ongoing transition to increased recycling, driven by legislation, societal pressure and innovation, will continue to support our business model.

Results

Sep 22 Sep 21# % change UNDERLYING NON-STATUTORY Revenue EUR952.0m EUR915.6m +4% Underlying EBITDA1 EUR131.9m EUR126.6m +4% Underlying EBIT1 EUR75.2m EUR64.7m +16% Underlying profit before tax1 EUR61.6m EUR51.3m +20% Underlying EPS1 (cents per share) 56c 48c +17% Adjusted free cash flow1 EUR21.8m EUR27.6m Free cash flow1 EUR4.1m EUR15.9m Core net debt* EUR387.7m EUR336.0m STATUTORY Revenue EUR952.0m EUR915.6m Operating profit EUR83.6m EUR57.4m Profit before tax EUR71.6m EUR43.9m Profit for the period EUR53.4m EUR36.5m Basic EPS (cents per share) 66c 45c Cash flow from operating activities EUR82.3m EUR73.8m Total net debt* EUR696.4m EUR648.4m

1 The definition and rationale for the use of non-IFRS measures are included in note 18.

# Certain September 2021 values have been adjusted to reflect a prior year adjustment as referred to in note 2.

* Core net debt used for banking leverage calculations excludes the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities and UK PPP net debt.

For further information: Paternoster Communications Renewi plc +44 20 3012 0241 +44 7976 321 540 Tom Buchanan Adam Richford, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3012 0241 +31 6 21 16 35 37 Sean Canty Marieke van Wichen, Communications Director

Notes: 1. A copy of this announcement is available at www.renewi.com 2. Renewi will hold an analyst presentation at 9.30 a.m. GMT / 10.30 a.m. CET today. Webcast link

Today's results presentation will also be available on the website

Chief Executive Officer's Statement

Overview

Renewi delivered a strong performance in the first half of FY23, ahead of our expectations. Our focus on pricing and cost control, together with high demand for recyclates, resulted in good profitability. Revenue increased 4% as a result of price increases, more than offsetting lower volumes for inbound waste.

Our three value drivers - our innovation pipeline, the recovery of earnings at Mineralz & Water and the Renewi 2.0 programme - will deliver significant additional earnings over the next two years and beyond.

Our business model is essential to enable advanced economies to transition towards circularity and consequently achieve carbon reduction targets. We continue to see positive structural growth drivers, as Dutch and Belgian regional governments progressively tax carbon emitters, incentivise recycling over incineration, and promote the use of secondary materials. We therefore expect to see long-term accretive growth opportunities across our markets as we continue to assist our customers both to recycle more and to use our high-quality secondary materials.

Group financial performance

Group Summary Revenue Underlying EBIT Sep 22 Sep 21 Variance Sep 22 Sep 21 Variance EURm EURm % EURm EURm % Commercial Waste 694.4 670.6 4% 68.4 64.7 6% Mineralz & Water 93.3 93.6 0% 2.6 4.0 -35% Specialities 186.3 168.0 11% 11.3 1.7 >100% Group central services - - (7.1) (5.7) -25% Inter-segment revenue (22.0) (16.6) - - Total 952.0 915.6 4% 75.2 64.7 16%

The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in note 3 in the consolidated financial statements. September 2021 underlying EBIT for Group central services has been adjusted to reflect a prior year adjustment as referred to in note 2.

Group revenue was up by 4% to EUR952m and underlying EBIT increased by 16% to EUR75.2m. Underlying EBIT grew despite lower volumes, supported by ongoing cost initiatives, net price gains which offset inflation and favourable one-off items in the current year relative to adverse items in the prior year. Underlying profit before tax increased by 20% to EUR61.6m. Underlying earnings per share increased by 17% to 56 cents (2021: 48 cents). The Group statutory profit after tax, including all non-trading and exceptional items was EUR53.4m.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report -2-

The business delivered a positive adjusted free cash flow of EUR21.8m (2021: EUR27.6m). There was a total cash outflow of EUR80.5m (2021: EUR1.9m) driven by the Paro acquisition. As anticipated, core net debt to EBITDA increased to 1.7x at 30 September 2022, an increase from 1.4x at the end of March 2022 following investment in acquisitions and the innovation portfolio.

Commercial Waste Revenue Underlying EBITDA Underlying EBIT Sep 22 Sep 21 Sep 22 Sep 21 Sep 22 Sep 21 Netherlands Commercial 459.7 442.3 65.7 71.1 40.3 43.2 Belgium Commercial 236.3 228.9 42.8 38.1 28.1 21.5 Intra-segment revenue (1.6) (0.6) - - - - Total (EURm) 694.4 670.6 108.5 109.2 68.4 64.7 Period on period variance % Netherlands Commercial 4% -8% -7% Belgium Commercial 3% 12% 31% Total 4% -1% 6% Return on Underlying Underlying operating assets EBITDA margin EBIT margin Sep 22 Sep 21 Sep 22 Sep 21 Sep 22 Sep 21 Netherlands Commercial 25.5% 22.6% 14.3% 16.1% 8.8% 9.8% Belgium Commercial 51.8% 38.5% 18.1% 16.6% 11.9% 9.4% Total 31.1% 26.0% 15.6% 16.3% 9.9% 9.6%

The return on operating assets for Belgium excludes all landfill related provisions. The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 18 in the consolidated financial statements.

The Commercial Division increased revenues by 4% to EUR694m and underlying EBIT by 6% to EUR68.4m, representing an EBIT margin of 9.9%. Return on operating assets remained strongly accretive at 31%.

In the Netherlands, revenue increased by 4% to EUR459.7m with underlying EBIT declining by 7% to EUR40.3m. Volumes were 7% lower than the prior year, with higher commercial volumes offset by lower volumes in C&D, bulky and green waste. Inbound revenues were relatively flat and outbound revenues increased by 22%, reflecting the strength of recyclate prices, particularly in the first quarter. Since then, paper/cardboard and ferrous metal prices have reduced, whilst wood prices have significantly increased. Inflationary increases have been mitigated by the annual price increases and the increased benefits from recyclates in the first half. The Paro acquisition was completed in August and integration is ongoing to ensure common ways of working, best practice safety standards and realisation of the synergy savings.

In Belgium, revenue increased by 3% to EUR236.3m and underlying EBIT by 31% to EUR28.1m. Volumes declined by 13% compared to the prior year. Inbound revenues were 2% ahead of the prior year as a result of pricing and outbound revenues increased by 10%. Given high energy prices and overcapacity in regional incinerators, volumes have been diverted by customers from recycling to incineration. Despite this, in Belgium we have been able to pass through cost increases and offset lower volumes with additional pricing.

Mineralz & Water Sep 22 Sep 21 Variance EURm EURm % Revenue 93.3 93.6 0% Underlying EBITDA 11.6 11.0 5% Underlying EBITDA margin 12.4% 11.8% Underlying EBIT 2.6 4.0 -35% Underlying EBIT margin 2.8% 4.3% Return on operating assets 7.3% 4.6%

The return on operating assets excludes all landfill related provisions. The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 18 in the consolidated financial statements.

The Mineralz & Water Division saw revenues flat at EUR93.3m and underlying EBIT decrease to EUR2.6m. Whilst EBITDA increased by 5%, additional depreciation from replacement capital investments made in late 2021 impacted EBIT. The waterside business operated at capacity in the first half, with strong demand from customers leading to good pricing. As expected contaminated soil throughput was 35% (2021: 55%) of the kiln capacity, producing over 100k tonnes of gravel, sand and filler for the concrete and asphalt industries. The historical inventory of thermally clean soil remains at 0.6m tonnes with future disposal outlets under negotiation.

Specialities Sep 22 Sep 21 Variance EURm EURm % Revenue 186.3 168.0 11% Underlying EBITDA 14.3 7.9 81% Underlying EBITDA margin 7.7% 4.7% Underlying EBIT 11.3 1.7 >100% Underlying EBIT margin 6.1% 1.0% Return on operating assets 35.8% 17.9%

Underlying EBIT includes utilisation of EUR4.2m (2021: EUR0.5m) from onerous contract provisions. The return on operating assets excludes the UK Municipal business. The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 18 in the consolidated financial statements.

The Specialities Division grew revenues by 11% to EUR186m and delivered an underlying EBIT of EUR11.3m, driven by non-recurring items relating to Municipal, as well as improvements in Coolrec and Maltha. Coolrec has continued to perform well following the installation of advanced plastic sorting processes in August 2021 leading to increased product quality and stronger commercial offtake opportunities including the recent agreement with Playmobil. Maltha is focused on performance improvement under new management and saw revenue growth and further margin improvement in the first half.

Markets and strategy

Sustainability is at the heart of what we do

Our purpose, our vision and our business strategy are all about supporting climate change mitigation and reducing total carbon emissions through reuse. In keeping with our purpose, our business and sustainability strategies are inextricably linked and mutually supportive. Starting from the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Renewi is focused on its three key objectives: Enable the circular economy; Reduce carbon emissions; and Care for people.

In addition to the transition to green energy, the creation of circular economies is essential to limiting global warming. The transition to circular economies globally is still in its early stages, as illustrated by the Circularity Gap Report which calculates that the world is currently only 8.6% circular. Europe is leading the way in the circular economy transition and, within Europe, the Netherlands and Belgium are leading with national policies moving faster than EU policy generally.

In November 2021, COP26 set out the necessary steps to avoid catastrophic increases in global temperatures by the end of the century. Production of more secondary materials to reduce virgin material use and the associated carbon emissions is a key requirement to meet these goals. Becoming more circular and cutting virgin material use by 28% within nine years could lead to a reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions by 39% according to the Circularity Gap Report.

Supply of materials for recycling is stimulated by disincentivising landfill and incineration through fiscal policy and prohibitions thus creating an environment where sorting and processing to produce recyclates is economically competitive. This is already in place in the Netherlands and Belgium. The move towards recycling has been further strengthened by progressive increases to incineration taxes in both countries.

Increases in recycling will be driven by new legislation in Flanders which comes into effect in January 2023. The most recent amendment to Vlarema 8 introduces the mandatory pre-sorting of waste to remove recyclates before residues are incinerated, and this legislation is the key driver of our decision to invest in three large state-of-the-art sorting lines in Flanders. It is our expectation that the Walloon and Dutch governments will follow Flanders' lead in due course, also requiring the recovery of recyclates by sorting of residual waste before allowing the residue to be incinerated.

Investment in technology is critical to achieving the circular economy, allowing the industry to achieve better recovery of more materials for reuse, to address ever more difficult waste streams and to produce better quality low carbon secondary materials that can compete with virgin materials. This requires collaboration and partnerships between manufacturers and waste management companies to enable our low carbon materials to be incorporated into production processes and to change existing production to facilitate the eventual recycling of products used.

Several of Renewi's circular innovation investments are examples of technology and close collaboration with partners, such as the collaboration with Shell and Nordsol to build and produce bio-LNG from out-of-date food waste and our collaboration with Ikea and Ikano to recycle mattresses and to recover polyurethane to put back into reuse.

Legislators in Renewi's European markets are considering further action, including carbon taxes on incineration by including them in the EU emissions trading schemes, minimum recycled content levels and producer responsibility for the management of closed loops. All these measures will increase demand for secondary materials and accelerate recycling rates.

During the first half we have made good progress with our strategic sustainability objectives, including the following highlights: Enable the circular economy

-- Increased recycling rate to 68.4% an increase of +1.2% points since March 2022, with positive progress inparticular from the Commercial and Specialities Divisions

-- Renewi's first advanced sorting line in Ghent has been built and is expected to be commissioned in thesecond half, to allow our customers to be compliant with Vlarema 8 legislation

Reduce carbon emissions

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)