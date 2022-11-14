PEDRO'S LIST, INC.: Pedro's List Completes Name and Symbol Change, Now Trading as PDRO

The consumer driven technology platform for a modern Mexico has a new symbol and an update.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Five-year-old Pedro's List, Inc., a next-generation service provider connection app designed for modern Mexico, has successfully changed their stock symbol from Quest Management (QSMG) to Pedro's List Inc. (PDRO).

Consumers worldwide use apps for more and more activities than ever before in history. Unlike the United States the ability to search for consumer rated home-related services in Mexico is (almost) unavailable via the internet. This creates a number of significant challenges that Pedro's List effectively resolves.

Security, accountability, recourse for ineffective service, theft, etc. And after Covid there is an even greater need for responsible service providers fairly rated by consumers. In addition to people who own their homes, in most places in Mexico people who rent are usually responsible (with approval from their landlords) to choose the service providers themselves and paying for it directly with a typical , deduction of the cost of service from a subsequent rent. This is a major consideration regarding the size of the market, especially relative to the market in the U.S.

Additionally, as a catalyst to organic growth in conjunction with a serious marketing campaign, Pedro's List offers a healthy rewards program for writing a review, referring an amigo and using the app. From some of the most expensive areas to the lower end of the scale, this service is long overdue in modern Mexico.

"We are excited to be able to offer the public the opportunity to participate in the last phase of our final development and formal launch of the app in Mexico," stated Andrew Birnbaum, Pedro's List's Chief Executive Officer.

"Our tech is so exciting and robust and the value we offer is unparallelled," stated Eden Miller, Co-Founder. "We expect to dramatically change the nature and quality of service for every Mexican city we enter, all while providing a significant and parallel philanthropic effort to these communities."

About Pedro's List:

Pedro's List's main business operation is connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects throughout modern Mexico. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology.

Please note that in our financials we were unable to declare the asset of the technology platform that we built, own and have paid for because of the loss of receipts when our Founder passed. We have had a reputable third party determine its value approximately $2,000,000 to add to our base value.

