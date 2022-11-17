PEDRO'S LIST, INC.: Pedros' List Announces & Introduces the Company's Executive Leadership Team

Synergistic, Diverse Assemblage of Talent & Experience Prepared to Officiate Pedro's List's Growth Phase

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Pedro's List Inc. (OTC PINK:PDRO), a five year old, next-generation service provider connection app designed for modern Mexico, is pleased to announce and introduce its executive management team.

"With some of the best people now in place on our executive team I also extremely pleased with how well we all work together. Our tech team in Mexico is experienced in presenting information to their market in an efficient and effective way," stated Andrew Birnbaum, Pedro's List's Chief Executive Officer.

Pedro's List is led in Mexico by Camilo Olea, Director of Technology, and his experience as a Digital Systems Engineer with a focus on Digital Marketing and Ecommerce will be critical to the Company's growth. Mr. Olea has extensive experience in areas such as Project Management, E-Commerce, and much more, all specific to the Mexican market.

Mateo Stroul serves as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Stroul has an incredible background in designing and implementing multi-platform processes and has directly worked with and successfully launched several multi-national companies platforms. He is widely considered an expert in deploying large scale apps.

Fred Shiemann, CPA, will serve as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Shiemann has over 40 years of financial and reporting experience and has worked with us in preparation for financial filings and auditing.

The Company is also led by its Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Birnbaum. Mr. Birnbaum has successfully run both private and public companies and brings over 30 years of experience to the leadership of the team. His significant relationships in Mexico are essenital and a catalyst to the future success of the Company.

Additionally, Co-Founder Eden Miller has been heavily involved in the development of the platform, operations, and the company. His experience with both public and private companies imperative and his vision for Pedro's List as a transformative connector of consumers and service providers is the essence of our mission.

"I'm confident we've assembled an incredible team of seasoned and experienced management. There really are no gaps in operating the business effectively and I am most pleased with how well we all work together," added Birnbaum.

About Pedro's List: Pedro's List main business operations is connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects throughout Mexico. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology.

