DO & CO: Catering company DO & CO published its results for the first half year. With revenue of Euro 667.16 mn (PY: Euro 286.02 mn), the first half of the business year 2022/23 is by far the strongest half-year in terms of revenue in the Company's history. Consolidated earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of the DO & CO Group amounted to Euro 38.34 mn for the first half year of the business year 2022/2023, Euro 15.10 mn higher than in the same period of the previous year. Further, the company announced, that it was contracted to cater for VVIP and VIP guests at all 64 games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.DO&CO: weekly performance: 9.04%Vienna Airport: Revenue of the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport) in Q1-3/2022 amounted to Euro 508.0 mn, comprising an increase ...

