VALLOUREC: Vallourec: Third Quarter and Nine Month 2022 Results

Meudon (France), November 21, 2022

ThirdQuarter andNine Month2022Results

FY 2022 EBITDA guidance confirmed at €650 to €750 million

Free Cash Flow to be positive in H2, driven by an expected strong Q4 performance

Social plan agreements finalized in Germany, France and UK, substantially de-risking New Vallourec plan

New Vallourec plan initiatives to be implemented in other regions

Highlights

Solid Q3 2022 Performance

EBITDA of €198 million, +55% year-over-year and +24% quarter-over-quarter

Continued positive OCTG price dynamics in the U.S. and in the Middle East

Iron Ore mine production of 1.5 million tons; civil works for restoration of the Cachoeirinha pile completed1 and request to release pile registered





Strong commercial dynamic in the U.S. and fromlong-term agreements with customers like Saudi Aramco, ADNOC and Petrobras

2022 financial objectives confirmed

FY 2022 EBITDA expected between €650 and €750 million

Mine production to continue in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 with c.1.2 million tons per quarter using alternative waste piles

Positive Free Cash Flow in H2, driven by an expected strong Q4 performance

FY 2022 CAPEX expected around €200 million

New Vallourec plan on track with new initiatives added

Social plan agreements finalized in Germany, France and the UK, substantially de-risking New Vallourec plan

On track to generate €230 million of recurring EBITDA uplift with full impact starting Q2 2024

New Vallourec plan initiatives to be implemented in other regions, starting with Brazil





Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer, declared:

"Our tube business continues to improve quarter after quarter driven bya favorable environment due to a worldwide focus on energy security. Q3 results are positively impacted bythenew Company-wide pricing strategies implemented since Q2 and strong volume dynamics related to new or existing contracts. In addition, we have made significant progress towards restoring normal operationsat our Pau Branco mine. We have received permission to continue to use alternative waste piles until the beginning of Q2 2023. In parallel, we have finalized civil works related to the restoration of the minimum safety factor of thecore Cachoeirinha waste pile and registered the request for its release.

Within our businesses, Q4 mine production will be above our previous assumptions, at lower prices.Our tube business continues to perform strongly across the global platform, even though we are seeing higher energy costs in the to be closed German operations. In addition, as part of our focus on inventory management, we have scrapped unallocated materials and inventories with low resale value potential, leading to one-off expenses in 2022.

Overall,weconfirm our full year 2022 EBITDA objective of €650 million to €750 million, and we are on track to deliver positive Free Cash Flow in the second half, driven byan expected strong Q4 performance.

At the same time,we are making steady progress in the implementation of our New Vallourec plan: in recent weeks we have secured firm social agreements in France, Germany, and the UK, substantially de-risking our plan and allowing our teams to focus on execution.In addition, we will expand the scope of the transformation of our business and implement New Vallourec plan initiatives in other geographies, starting with Brazil. Our strategic targets remain unchanged: to become cycle proof and to increase our margins towards best-in class levels.The New Vallourec planis fully on track to generate €230 million of recurring EBITDA upliftwith full impact starting in Q2 2024."

KEY DATA

9 Months 2022 9 Months 2021 Change In € million Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change 1,290 1,130 14.2% Production shipped (k tons) 462 391 18.2% 3,342 2,378 40.5% Revenue 1,281 834 53.6% 403 356 €47m EBITDA 198 128 €70m 12.1% 15.0% (2.9)p.p. (as a % of revenue) 15.4% 15.3% 0.1p.p. (286) 299 na Operating income (loss) 89 72 23.6% (444) (49) €(395)m Net income, Group share 6 (7) €13m (482) (300) €(182)m Free cash-flow (81) (103) €22m 1,493 993 €500m Net debt 1,493 993 €500m

CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BY MARKET

9 Months 2022 9 Months 2021 Change At constant exchange rates In € million Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change At constant exchange rates 2,310 1,343 72.0% 54.4% Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals 907 456 98.8% 74.4% 931 937 (0.6)% (8.5)% Industry & Other 346 348 (0.5)% (8.5)% 100 98 2.8% (6.8)% Power Generation 28 30 (5.7)% (15.3)% 3,342 2,378 40.5% 27.1% Total 1,281 834 53.6% 36.6%

Inthe ThirdQuarter of 2022, Vallourec recorded revenues of €1,281million, up54%year-on-year and by 37% at constant exchange ratesreflecting:

17% currency conversion effect mainly related to weaker EUR/USD and EUR/BRL

16% volume increase mainly driven by Oil & Gas in EA-MEA and North America

26% price/mix effect

(5)% iron ore mine

For the First Nine months, revenues totaled €3,342 million, up41% year-on-year and by27% at constant exchange rateson the back of:

13% currency conversion effect mainly related to weaker EUR/USD and EUR/BRL

12% volume increase mainly driven by Oil & Gas in North America and, to a lesser extent, in EA-MEA

22% price/mix effect

(8)% iron ore mine

Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals (71% ofQ3 2022consolidated revenues)

In Q3 2022, Oil & Gas revenuesamounted to€794million,asharp increase of 94%year-on-yearand of71%at constant exchange rates.

In North America , Oil & Gas revenues more than doubled thanks to both higher prices and volumes

, Oil & Gas revenues more than doubled thanks to both higher prices and volumes In EA-MEA , the significant Oil & Gas revenue increase was mainly driven by higher volumes

, the significant Oil & Gas revenue increase was mainly driven by higher volumes In South America, the decrease in revenues was explained by lower project line pipe activity





For the First Nine months,Oil & Gas revenues totaled €2,025 million,up67% year-on-year (+51% at constant exchange rates), mainly thanks to North America and, to a lesser extent, EA-MEA.

In Q3 2022, Petrochemicalsrevenuesstood at€113million,more than doublingyear-on-year (+105% at constant exchange rates) notably explained by increased prices and volumes in North America. For the First Nine months,Petrochemicals revenuesincreased sharply year-on-year to reach €285 million, (+89% at constant exchange rates).

In Q3 2022 revenues for Oil & Gas and Petrochemicals amounted to €907 million, up99% year-on-year (+74% at constant exchange rates). For the First Nine months revenues for Oil & Gas and Petrochemicals totaled €2,310 million, up72% compared with 2021 (+54% at constant exchange rates).

Industry & Other (27% of Q3 2022consolidated revenues)

In Q3 2022, Industry & Otherrevenues amounted to €346million, stable year-on-year (down 8.5% at constant exchange rates):

In Europe, Industry revenues were up on the back of price increases

In South America, Industry & Other revenues declined, reflecting the lower iron ore mine activity

For the First NineMonths, Industry & Other revenues totaled €931 million, stable year-on-year and down 8.5% at constant exchange rates; better prices in engineering and, to a lesser extent, in automotive, did not offset the impact of the mine shutdown.

Power Generation(2% of Q3 2022consolidated revenues)

In Q3 2022, Power Generation revenues amounted to €28million, downby 6% year-on-year and by 15% at constant exchange rates. For the First Nine Months 2022, revenues totaled €100 million, up3% year-on-year and down by 7% at constant exchange rates.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS ANALYSIS

Q3 2022 consolidated results analysis

In Q3 2022, EBITDAamounted to €198 million compared with €128 million in Q3 2021; theEBITDAmargin stood at15.4% of revenues versus 15.3% in Q3 2021, reflecting:

An industrial margin of €278 million, or 21.7% of revenues, versus €207 million or 24.8% of revenues in Q3 2021. The positive contribution of the Oil & Gas market in North America, both in prices and volumes, was partially offset by the negative impact of the lower mine activity.



Sales, general and administrative costs (SG&A) stood at €77 million or 6% of revenue versus 9% in Q3 2021.







Operating income was positive at €89 million, compared to €72 million in Q3 2021. In Q3 2022, the Group booked €51 million mainly related to adaptation measures in Germany and the accelerated amortization of ceased activities.

Financial income was negative at €(30) million, compared with €(36) million in Q3 2021; net interest expenses in Q3 2022 stood at €(25) million reflecting the new balance sheet structure.

Income tax amounted to€(53)million compared to €(41) million in Q3 2021, reflecting both corporate tax as well as changes in deferred taxes.

This resulted in positivenet income, Group share,of€6million, compared to negative €(7) million in Q3 2021.

First nine months 2022 consolidated results analysis

Over the first nine months 2022, EBITDA amounted to€403 million, a €47 million increase year-on-year, to stand at12.1% of revenues, reflecting:

An industrial margin of €661 million or 19.8% of revenues, up €43 million compared with 9M 2021. The positive contribution of the Oil & Gas market in North America, both in prices and volumes, was partially offset by the negative impact of the temporary suspension of the mine operations.





Sales, general and administrative costs (SG&A) of €260 million, or 7.8% of revenues, versus €233 million and 9.8% of revenues in 9M 2021.





Operating income was negative at €(286) million comparedwitha positive €299 million in 9M 2021, resulting mainly from provisions related to the adaptation measures (European social plans and associated fees) and, to a lesser extent, from provisions for non-recurring costs in respect of the mine incident.

Financial income was negative at €(51) million, compared with €(221) million in 9M 2021; net interest expenses in 9M 2022 of €(70) million reflecting the new balance sheet structure, were partially offset by other financial income.

Income tax amounted to €(104) million mainly related to North America and Brazil.

As a result, net income, Group share, amounted to €(444) million, compared to €(49) million in 9M 2021.

CASH FLOW AND FINANCIAL POSITION

Cash flow from operating activities

In Q3 2022, cash flow from operating activities improvedto€108 million, compared to €18 million in Q3 2021; mainly driven by a higher EBITDA and lower income tax cash-out.

Over the first nine months, cash flow from operating activities was positive at €169 million compared to €16 million in 9M 2021. The improvement was mainly related to lower income tax.

Operating working capital requirement

In Q3 2022, the operating working capital requirement increased by €(135) million, versus a rise of €(93) million in Q3 2021, reflecting higher forward volume expectations and raw-material price increases. The net working capital requirement stood at 118 days of sales, compared to 111 days in Q3 2021.

For the first nine months 2022,the operating working capital requirement increased by €(538) million versus an increase of €(232) million in 9M 2021.

Capex

Capital expenditure was €(54) million in Q3 2022, compared with €(28) million in Q3 2021, and €(113) million in 9M 2022 compared to €(84) million in 9M 2021.

For the full year it is expected to be around €200million, including €120 million of capital expenditures equally spread over FY 2022 and FY 2023 related to the transfer of the German Oil & Gas activities to Brazil.

Free cash flow

As a result, in Q3 2022, free cash flow was negativeat €(81) million versus €(103) million in Q3 2021.

Free cash flow for9M 2022 was negative at €(482) million, compared with €(300) million in 9M 2021, after €538 million working capital build over the first nine months.

Free Cash Flow will be positive in H2, driven by an expected strong performance in Q4.

Asset disposals and other items

In Q3 2022, asset disposals and other items amounted to €(24) million compared with €(171) million in Q3 2021.

Over the first nine months of 2022, they amounted to €(54) million.

Net debt and liquidity

As of September 30,2022, net debt stood at €1,493 million, compared with €1,389 million atJune 30, 2022. Gross debt amounted to €1,784 million including €76 million of fair value adjustment under IFRS 9 (which will be reversed over the life of the debt). Long-term debt amounted to €1,375 million and short-term debt totaled €409 million.

Net debt at year-end 2022 is projected below Septemberlevels thanks toan expected strong free cash flowperformance in Q4.

As of September 30, 2022, lease debt stood at €78 million following the application of IFRS 16 standards, compared with €61 million on June 30, 2022.

As of September 30,2022, the liquidityposition was strong at€703 million, with cash amounting to €291 million and an undrawn committed Revolving Credit Facility of €412 million.

As of November 21, 2022, Vallourec has fully repaid the utilized Revolving Credit Facility. The Groupalso closed a $210 million asset-backed loan with a 5-year tenor provided by a group of fourtop ranked international banks.

The Group has no repayments scheduled before June 2026.

UPDATE ON PAU BRANCO MINE

Operations at Vallourec's Pau Branco iron ore mine were temporarily suspended in January 2022 following flooding which caused damage to its Cachoeirinha waste pile. Operations were partially restarted in May using an alternative waste pile, albeit at lower-than-normal capacity levels. Volumes extracted in first nine months 2022 amounted to c.2.6 million tons.

Permissions from authorities have been obtained to continue to use alternative waste piles until the beginning of Q2 2023. In parallel, the Group has finalized civil works related to the restoration of the minimum safety factor of the core Cachoeirinha waste pile and registered the request for full release.

For 2022 as a whole, Vallourec estimates production of around 3.8 million tons, which is embedded in our FY 2022 EBITDA outlook.

MARKET TRENDS

Oil & Gas

In North America, the highly favorable market conditions should continue through year-end and into 2023. The OCTG market remains very tight in terms of available supply.

In EA-MEA, ongoing volume recovery is expected in the coming quarters especially in the dynamic Middle East markets, with a progressive recovery in pricing power.

In Europe, higher energy costs are set to impact GDP growth.

In South America, prices and volumes are expected to increase.

Industry & Other

In Brazil, the outlook for volumes is neutral, with price increases fully offsetting cost inflation.

OUTLOOK

We confirmour EBITDA objectivefor FY 2022in a range of €650 to €750 million.

Capex is expected to be around €200 million, including approximately €60 million for the preparation of the transfer of Oil & Gas volumes from Germany to Brazil.

Free Cash Flow will be positive in H2, driven by an expected strong Q4 performance.

NEW VALLOUREC PLAN ON TRACK WITH NEW INITIATIVES ADDED

The New Vallourec plan, announced in May 2022, remains fully on track. The plan aims to generate €230 million of recurring EBITDA uplift and around €20 million CAPEX reduction with full impact starting in Q2 2024, contributing to making the Group cycle-proof and generating positive free cash flow2 even at the bottom of the cycle.

In recent weeks we have secured firm social agreements in France, Germany, and the UK, substantially de-risking our plan and allowing our teams to focus on execution. Moreover, we will implement New Vallourec plan initiatives in other geographies starting with Brazil, as well as production increases in the US and Saudi Arabia.

In addition, a value-over-volume strategy incorporates portfolio rationalization to drive profitable growth. Vallourec aims to achieve best-in-class profitability levels and close the margin gap with peers.

Information and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "assume", "plan", "intend", "will", "should", "estimate", "risk" and or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, Vallourec's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in which they operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These risks include those developed or identified in the public documents filed by Vallourec with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marches financiers, or "AMF"), including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 19, 2022, under filing number n° D.22-0305. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that Vallourec's or any of its affiliates' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if Vallourec's or any of its affiliates' results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

Appendices

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

Documents accompanying this release:

Sales volume

Forex

Revenue by geographic region

Revenue by market

Summary consolidated income statement

Summary consolidated balance sheet

Free cash flow

Cash flow statement

Definitions of non-GAAP financial data





Sales volume

In thousands of tons 2022 2021 Change Q1 395 358 10.3% Q2 433 381 13.6% Q3 462 391 18.2% Q4 510 - Total 1,640 -

Forex

Average exchange rate 9 months 2022 9 months 2021 EUR / USD 1.06 1.20 EUR / BRL 5.46 6.38 USD / BRL 5.14 5.32

Revenueby geographic region

In € million 9 months2022 As % of revenue 9 months 2021 As % of revenue Change Q3 2022 As % of revenue Q3 2021 As % of revenue Change Europe 426 12.7% 386 16.2% 10.3% 141 11.0% 139 16.6% 1.7% North America (Nafta) 1,353 40.5% 524 22.0% 158.1% 546 42.6% 215 25.8% 153.4% South America 748 22.4% 810 34.1% (7.7)% 277 21.7% 302 36.2% (8.1)% Asia and Middle East 634 19.0% 512 21.5% 23.7% 224 17.5% 142 17.0% 58.2% Rest of the world 182 5.4% 145 6.1% 25.3% 93 7.2% 37 4.4% 154.1% Total 3,342 100% 2,378 100% 40.5% 1,281 100% 834 100% 53.6%

Revenue by market

9 months2022 As % of revenue 9months 2021 As % of revenue Change In € million Q3 2022 As % of revenue Q3 2021 As % of revenue Variation 2,025 60.6% 1,209 50.9% 67.5% Oil & Gas 794 62.0% 408 48.9% 94.4% 285 8.5% 134 5.6% 112.5% Petrochemicals 113 8.8% 48 5.7% 136.1% 2,310 69.1% 1,343 56.5% 72.0% Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals 907 70.8% 456 54.7% 98.8% 446 13.3% 337 14.2% 32.5% Mechanicals 154 12.0% 130 15.6% 18.4% 71 2.1% 64 2.7% 11.5% Automotive 21 1.6% 24 2.8% (10.8)% 415 12.4% 537 22.6% (22.8)% Construction & Other 171 13.3% 194 23.3% (12.0)% 931 27.9% 937 39.4% (0.6)% Industry & Other 346 27.0% 348 41.7% (0.5)% 100 3.0% 98 4.1% 2.8% Power Generation 28 2.2% 30 3.6% (5.7)% 3,342 100% 2,378 100% 40.5% Total 1,281 100% 834 100% 53.6%

Summary consolidated income statement

9 months 2022 9 months 2021 Change In € million Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change 3,342 2,378 40.5% Revenue 1,282 834 53.7% (2,681) (1,760) 52.3% Cost of sales (1,004) (627) 60.1% 661 618 7.0% IndustrialMargin 278 207 34.3% 19.8% 26.0% (6.2)p.p. (as a % of revenue) 21.7% 24.8% (3.1)p.p. (260) (233) 11.6% Sales, general and administrative costs (77) (75) 2.7% 2 (29) na Other (3) (4) na 403 356 €47m EBITDA 198 128 €70m 12.1% 15.0% (2.9)p.p. (as a % of revenue) 15.4% 15.3% 0.1p.p. (137) (121) 13.2% Depreciation of industrial assets (47) (43) 9.3% (34) (32) 6.3% Amortization and other depreciation (11) (10) na - - - Impairment of assets - - - (518) 96 na Asset disposals, restructuring costs and non-recurring items (51) (3) na (286) 299 €(585)m Operating income (loss) 89 72 €17m (51) (211) (75.8)% Financial income/(loss) (30) (36) 16.7% (337) 88 €(425)m Pre-taxincome (loss) 59 36 €23m (104) (141) na Income tax (53) (41) 29.3% (3) (4) na Share in net income/(loss) of equity affiliates (1) (1) na (443) (57) €(386)m Net income 6 (6) €12m 1 (8) na Attributable to non-controlling interests - 1 na (444) (49) €(395)m Net income, Group share 6 (7) €13m (1.9) (0.6) na Net earnings per share (in €) * 0.03 (0.03) na

na=not applicable

Summary consolidated balance sheet

In € million Assets 09/30/2022 12/31/2021 Liabilities 09/30/2022 12/31/2021 Equity - Group share * 1,767 1,763 Non-controlling interests 44 45 Net intangible assets 41 45 Total equity 1,811 1,808 Goodwill 42 38 Shareholderloan - - Net property, plant and equipment 1,972 1,666 Bank loans and other borrowings (A) 1,375 1,387 Biological assets 66 38 Lease debt (D) 56 33 Equity affiliates 32 35 Employee benefit commitments 85 14 Other non-current assets 213 162 Deferred taxes 28 29 Deferred taxes 221 239 Provisions and other long-term liabilities 428 140 Total non-current assets 2,587 2,223 Total non-currentliabilities 1,972 1,603 Inventories 1,561 856 Provisions 213 40 Trade and other receivables 808 541 Overdraft and other short-term borrowings (B) 409 190 Derivatives - assets 21 4 Lease debt (E) 22 15 Other current assets 260 133 Trade payables 709 457 Cash and cash equivalents (C)



291



619



Derivatives - liabilities 117 19 Other current liabilities 281 242 Total current assets 2,941 2,153 Total currentliabilities 1,751 963 Assets held for sale and discontinued operations 14 372 Liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations 8 374 Total assets 5,542 4,748 Total equity and liabilities 5,542 4,748 * Net income (loss), Group share (444) 40 Net debt (A+B-C) 1,493 958 Leasedebt (D+E) 78 48

Free cash flow

9 months 2022 9 months 2021







Change In € million Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change 403 356 €47m Ebitda 198 128 €70m (38) 3 €(41)m Provisions and other non-cash elements (36) (5) €(31)m 365 359 €6m Cash Ebitda 162 123 €39m (61) (67) €6m Interest payments (8) (6) €(2)m (56) (139) €83m Tax payments (18) (71) €53m (79) (137) €58m Other (including restructuring charges) (28) (28) - 169 16 €153m Operating cash flow before change in WCR 108 18 €90m (538) (232) €(306)m Change in operating WCR [+ decrease, (increase)] (135) (93) €(42)m (369) (216) €(153)m Operating cash flow (27) (75) €48m (113) (84) €(29)m Gross capital expenditure (54) (28) €(26)m (482) (300) €(182)m Free cash flow (81) (103) €22m

Cash flow statement

9 months 2022 9 months 2021 In € million Q3 2022 Q3 2021 169 16 Cash flow from operating activities 108 18 (538) (232) Change in operating WCR [+ decrease, (increase)] (135) (93) (369) (216) Net cash flow from operating activities (27) (75) (113) (84) Gross capital expenditure (54) (28) (54) 1,520 Asset disposals and other items (24) (171) (536) 1,220 Change in net debt [+ decrease, (increase)] (105) (274) 1,493 993 Financial net debt (end of period) 1,493 993

Definitions of non-GAAP financial data

Data at constant exchange rates: the data presented « at constant exchange rates » is calculated by eliminating the translation effect into euros for the revenue of the Group's entities whose functional currency is not the euro. The translation effect is eliminated by applying Year N-1 exchange rates to Year N revenue of the contemplated entities.

Free cash flow: Free cash-flow (FCF) is defined as cash flow from operating activities minus gross capital expenditure and plus/minus change in operating working capital requirement.

Gross capital expenditure: gross capital expenditure is defined as the sum of cash outflows for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and cash outflows for acquisitions of biological assets.

Industrial margin: the industrial margin is defined as the difference between revenue and cost of sales (i.e. after allocation of industrial variable costs and industrial fixed costs), before depreciation.

Lease debt : defined as the present value of unavoidable future lease payments

Net debt : consolidated net debt is defined as Bank loans and other borrowings plus Overdrafts and other short-term borrowings minus Cash and cash equivalents. Net debt excludes lease debt.

Net working capital requirement: defined as working capital requirement net of provisions for inventories and trade receivables; net working capital requirement days are computed on an annualized quarterly sales basis.

Operating working capital requirement: includes working capital requirement as well as other receivables and payables.

Working capital requirement: defined as trade receivables plus inventories minus trade payables (excluding provisions).

1 Civil works related to restoration of minimum safety factor completed

2 *Free Cash Flow before change in working capital

Attachment